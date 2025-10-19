Every Show In The All In The Family TV Universe, Ranked

Before Shonda Rhimes became known for brilliantly weaving political issues into her universe of shows, Norman Lear was creating the template for Rhimes and others to follow. The famed showrunner, only recently passing away in 2023 at age 101, was a television powerhouse of the 1970s and 1980s. He sought to progress the American public's political and social tolerance in the midst of racial progress, the rise of second-wave feminism, and the gay rights movement. Lear kept the pulse of sociopolitical progress, creating characters of opposing views within his shows to expose the prejudice at the heart of conservative ideologies. And nowhere is this more evident than in one of his most famous series, "All in the Family," which starred Carroll O'Connor as Archie Bunker, an old-fashioned patriarch at odds with his changing world.

Beginning with "All in the Family," Lear created a universe of spin-offs that collectively changed TV history. The playful — and sometimes heated — political debates featured on his various sitcoms not only improved representation of marginalized groups on TV, but also pushed Americans to think more critically about the effects of politics on everyday people. Here are all of the shows in the "All in the Family" universe, ranked.