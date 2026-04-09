Tragic Details About Modern Family Star Ariel Winter

Many actors get their big break after toiling away in the entertainment industry for years, just for the hope of landing a sizable role somewhere. But Ariel Winter got her big break early on with a little show called "Modern Family." Winter plays Alex Dunphy, the nerdy middle child within the Dunphy clan. She's academically gifted but often gets stressed out, especially around her frequently embarrassing family, and things only grow more stressful as she enters puberty and finds her place in the world.

Alex often clashes with her older sister, Haley (Sarah Hyland), who cares more about social status than grades. But Winter views Alex as an inspiration to young people to invest in their education and to believe they can go as far as they want in life. It's great that Winter can find a positive message out of such a silly sitcom, especially with everything she went through early in life.

Winter has spoken about how it was a joy to work on "Modern Family" for so long. It doesn't sound like there were many horror stories from the set, but she did contend with numerous issues in her personal life.