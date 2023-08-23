Who Plays Alex Dunphy On Modern Family & What Is She Doing Now?

"Modern Family" famously ran for 11 seasons and aired over 250 episodes. The series, of course, couldn't have stayed on the air that long or produced that many installments if it didn't have more than its fair share of memorable characters. Fortunately, while there were certain "Modern Family" storylines that fans hated, the ABC sitcom always did a good job of highlighting the comedic talents of its actors, some of whom were catapulted to fame by its success. Indeed, even though the cast of "Modern Family" features a handful of established screen veterans, the show also relies on the abilities and star power of several up-and-coming performers.

Among the series' younger faces is Ariel Winter, who appears in all 11 seasons of "Modern Family" as Alex Dunphy, the youngest daughter of Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell). One of the show's most intelligent and sarcastic characters, Alex grows up and evolves a lot over the course of her time on-screen, but she also never loses the characteristics that separate her the most from both her immediate and extended family members. As Alex, Winter never quite received as much acclaim as some of her older "Modern Family" co-stars, but she played just as instrumental of a role in the 11-year success of the series as any of its other actors.

In the years since the ABC show came to an end, Winter has kept fairly busy. As a matter of fact, she's just recently appeared on the first season of a new reality TV series.