Who Plays Alex Dunphy On Modern Family & What Is She Doing Now?
"Modern Family" famously ran for 11 seasons and aired over 250 episodes. The series, of course, couldn't have stayed on the air that long or produced that many installments if it didn't have more than its fair share of memorable characters. Fortunately, while there were certain "Modern Family" storylines that fans hated, the ABC sitcom always did a good job of highlighting the comedic talents of its actors, some of whom were catapulted to fame by its success. Indeed, even though the cast of "Modern Family" features a handful of established screen veterans, the show also relies on the abilities and star power of several up-and-coming performers.
Among the series' younger faces is Ariel Winter, who appears in all 11 seasons of "Modern Family" as Alex Dunphy, the youngest daughter of Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell). One of the show's most intelligent and sarcastic characters, Alex grows up and evolves a lot over the course of her time on-screen, but she also never loses the characteristics that separate her the most from both her immediate and extended family members. As Alex, Winter never quite received as much acclaim as some of her older "Modern Family" co-stars, but she played just as instrumental of a role in the 11-year success of the series as any of its other actors.
In the years since the ABC show came to an end, Winter has kept fairly busy. As a matter of fact, she's just recently appeared on the first season of a new reality TV series.
Ariel Winter is one of Stars on Mars Season 1's main celebrity contestants
"Modern Family" aired its final episode in April 2020. Two years later, Ariel Winter appeared as Abigail Blyg in the popular horror video game, "The Quarry." The star-studded game's other cast members, notably, include Siobhan Williams, Skyler Gisondo, Halston Sage, Justice Smith, Brenda Song, and David Arquette. Over the past three years, Winter's also starred in a pair of yet-to-be-released films, a summer dramedy titled "Pools" and a Zoom-based thriller called "Don't Log Off," as well as the pilot for "Hungry," an NBC show that ultimately wasn't given a series order.
Most recently, Winter appeared as one of the contestants on the Fox reality competition series, "Stars on Mars." Hosted by William Shatner, the reality show focuses on a group of celebrities living together on a base in Australia that's designed to simulate what life would be like on Mars. Each episode follows its contestants as they work together to complete a space-themed mission and then vote to decide which of their teammates was the least essential to the outcome of their task.
The series' first season, which premiered in early June, features a wide array of celebrities as its contestants, including Winter, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Natasha Leggero, Tom Schwartz, Ronda Rousey, Lance Armstrong, Marshawn Lynch, Tinashe, and Porsha Williams Guobadia. For her part, Winter holds her own as a major player on the show for most of its debut season — outlasting many of her fellow contestants — before ultimately choosing to vote herself off in its second half. With that in mind, while they wait to see what Winter does next, fans can feel free to either revisit or catch up on her episodes of "Stars on Mars."