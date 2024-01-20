Freak Accidents That Nearly Killed Actors Off Set

There are two schools of thought regarding the 1980 incident in which comedian Richard Pryor was injured in a fire. According to Pryor, he caught on fire as a result of an explosion that took place while he was freebasing cocaine. But Pryor's widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor, and former lawyer, Skip Brittenham, both stated that the fire was a suicide attempt that began with Pryor dousing himself in alcohol and then igniting the liquid.

Whatever the reason, the details of the incident shocked the entertainment community. Pryor fled his Los Angeles home, still engulfed in flames, and ran for nearly a mile until he was restrained by police. Six weeks of painful recovery to repair second and third-degree burns on more than 50% of his body followed. To the amazement of media observers, Pryor not only recovered but also used the incident as material for his stand-up film, "Richard Pryor Live on the Sunset Strip." Widely regarded as one of the best live comedy performances on film, "Sunset Strip" proved that Pryor could find humor in any subject — even his misfortune. "Fire is inspirational," he said (via The Huffington Post). "They should use it in the Olympics because I ran the 100 in 4.3."

