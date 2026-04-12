10 Worst Episodes Of Star Trek: The Original Series

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"Star Trek: The Original Series" is nothing short of a sci-fi trailblazer, but let's face it: "Highly influential" and "great across the board" are two very different things. As Looper has told you before, a ranking of all three "Star Trek: The Original Series" seasons shows that there's a notable difference between them. The same very much applies to individual episodes, which come in every flavor from amazing experiences to embarrassing clunkers.

The best episodes of "Star Trek: The Original Series" can make you think, laugh, and feel. As for the worst episodes, well, let's just say that they can also elicit emotion. Of course, art is subjective, and everyone has their own preferences, so determining precisely which "The Original Series" episodes are the absolute worst can be a tricky thing. For the purposes of this list, we've chosen 10 episodes that are among the worst-rated in the entire series and picked those that are particularly messy or uncomfortable from a contemporary point of view. Now, let's take a look at the low-point episodes of this history-making science fiction series.