All 3 Seasons Of Star Trek: The Original Series, Ranked

Is Gene Roddenberry's "Star Trek: The Original Series" one of the best sci-fi shows of all time? That's up for debate. Is it the single most important sci-fi show ever? It very well might be. The series' revolutionary approach to science fiction storytelling launched an ongoing multimedia franchise, which is all the more impressive when you remember that "The Original Series" only ran for three seasons ... and frankly, kind of sucked for a chunk of its tenure.

The franchise's eventual expansion has left the timeline of "Star Trek: The Original Series" far more robust and convoluted than it was back in the day. However, the show's run was already pretty eventful, and you can really see a difference between all of its three seasons. But which one of them is the absolute best example of what the franchise's early days can offer? Let's take a moment to see how the three seasons of "Star Trek: The Original Series" fare in comparison to each other.