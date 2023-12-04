One Star Trek Actor Absolutely Hated The Infamous 'Space Hippies' Episode

"Star Trek: The Original Series" called the small screen home from 1966 to 1969, giving audiences numerous memorable characters, moments, and lines in that time. Of its 79 total installments, "Star Trek" fans consider some a cut above the rest as the best episodes of the original series. Meanwhile, a handful have become recognized among the science fiction series' weakest links. Season 3's "The Way to Eden" — an episode centered on a group of "space hippies" attempting to take over the USS Enterprise to find the mythical planet of Eden — is among these disliked installments.

Of course, this sentiment isn't just held by "Star Trek" fans. One of the original series' most prominent cast members also felt that "The Way to Eden" is one of the program's worst episodes. In her and James D. Denney's book "The Longest Trek: My Tour of the Galaxy," Janice Rand actor Grace Lee Whitney expressed her distaste for the episode. She referred to it as a "clinker," citing it and "Spock's Brain" from the same season as paling in comparison to others, especially those written by Harlan Ellison such as "The City on the Edge of Forever."

So, why have Whitney and numerous "Star Trek" fans given "The Way to Eden" a hard time? Here are some of the standout reasons for its negative reputation.