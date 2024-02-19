5 Star Trek Storylines That Have Aged Terribly

Not every series can end on a banger. And it doesn't take a TV critic to see that the "TOS" Season 3 episode "Turnaround Intruder," filmed mere weeks before the show got the ax, ended the series on the lowest of notes. While responding to a distress call on Camus II, Kirk encounters Dr. Janice Lester, an old flame he used to pal around with in his Starfleet days before realizing she was too needy for his gigolo sensibilities.

Despite the fact that they only spent a year together back in college, she has spent years stewing in her desire for revenge against his success as a Starfleet captain. To prove how capable and rational women can be, Lester drags her new boyfriend on a murderous revenge tour that involves using alien tech to Freaky Friday herself with Kirk. What follows is a nonsensical story arc's worth of William Shatner's unsettling take on how he thinks women act as the needy, desperate, and increasingly unhinged Lester-Kirk.

Forget the notable replacement of Uhura with the Temu version, the fact that the pacing of this episode is so bad that two characters bust out a nail file in boredom at varying points, or Shatner's random bouts of interpretative dance. Also, forget the fact that the actor playing Lester has clearly never seen a single episode of William Shatner's performance and the special effects are even more of a bad acid trip than usual. With its hysterical narrative about the dangers of women in power, "Turnabout Intruder" is an incel fever dream that reminds us how old the show is just in case the digital remastering somehow made us forget.