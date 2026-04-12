5 Monster Movies Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

There's always one kid in a neighborhood who will poke something strange on the sidewalk, then be surprised when it leaps at them. Effectively, Ridley Scott's "Alien" is this concept — but in space. In the film, the Nostromo crew heads back to Earth, making a quick pitstop at a planet nearby to investigate a signal. If the truth is out there, they should have left it there, but no. Instead, Kane (John Hurt) becomes the unlucky host for an alien parasite after he touches an extraterrestrial egg, and a creature bursts out of it and latches onto him. Now, with this alien onboard the Nostromo and growing up fast, it picks off the crew members, leaving only Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and the heroic ginger cat Jonesy to fight for their lives.

While the "Alien" movie saga expands in weird and wonderful ways afterward, the 1979 original remains the crème de la crème of the franchise. The film was pitched as "'Jaws' in space," and it's the most succinct and accurate description. As a filmmaker, Scott does what Steven Spielberg did before him, keeping the Xenomorph lurking in the shadows for the majority of the film and toying with the audience's anxiety as his greatest tool to stir up the fear factor.

On Rotten Tomatoes, "Alien" holds a 93% critical approval rating and 94% audience score. It's not just a killer monster movie, but it's also one of the best cosmic horror films of all time.