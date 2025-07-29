How To Watch The Jurassic Park And Jurassic World Movies In Order

Who doesn't love dinosaurs? That seems to be the question fueling the entire Jurassic franchise these days, which grows bigger and bigger with each installment. Based on Michael Crichton's original "Jurassic Park" novel, the first Steven Spielberg film remains a wonder to this day, having brought the enormous creatures to life through the clever use of animatronics and digital effects. These days, there are seven different installments in the ever-growing Jurassic series, with two trilogies and a standalone sequel out there for fans to enjoy. But what order should one watch the "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" films in? Well, it's as simple as standard chronological order.

The first film hit theaters in 1993 and introduced the concept of John Hammond's (Richard Attenborough) dinosaur zoo to the world. From there, "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" loosely adapts Crichton's sequel novel, "The Lost World," only to be followed by "Jurassic Park III" in 2001. After this, the franchise went on hiatus for several years until it was rebooted with a legacy sequel, "Jurassic World," in 2015. "World" spawned two direct sequels before 2025 saw the release of a standalone sequel, titled "Jurassic World Rebirth." Because each sequel requires a basic knowledge of either "Jurassic Park" or "Jurassic World," a chronological viewing order is preferred. The order stands as follows.

"Jurassic Park" (1993)

"The Lost World: Jurassic Park" (1997)

"Jurassic Park III" (2001)

"Jurassic World" (2015)

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" (2018)

"Jurassic World Dominion" (2022)

"Jurassic World Rebirth" (2025)

With this in mind, let's dive into the nitty-gritty of the "Jurassic Park" franchise.