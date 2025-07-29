How To Watch The Jurassic Park And Jurassic World Movies In Order
Who doesn't love dinosaurs? That seems to be the question fueling the entire Jurassic franchise these days, which grows bigger and bigger with each installment. Based on Michael Crichton's original "Jurassic Park" novel, the first Steven Spielberg film remains a wonder to this day, having brought the enormous creatures to life through the clever use of animatronics and digital effects. These days, there are seven different installments in the ever-growing Jurassic series, with two trilogies and a standalone sequel out there for fans to enjoy. But what order should one watch the "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" films in? Well, it's as simple as standard chronological order.
The first film hit theaters in 1993 and introduced the concept of John Hammond's (Richard Attenborough) dinosaur zoo to the world. From there, "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" loosely adapts Crichton's sequel novel, "The Lost World," only to be followed by "Jurassic Park III" in 2001. After this, the franchise went on hiatus for several years until it was rebooted with a legacy sequel, "Jurassic World," in 2015. "World" spawned two direct sequels before 2025 saw the release of a standalone sequel, titled "Jurassic World Rebirth." Because each sequel requires a basic knowledge of either "Jurassic Park" or "Jurassic World," a chronological viewing order is preferred. The order stands as follows.
- "Jurassic Park" (1993)
- "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" (1997)
- "Jurassic Park III" (2001)
- "Jurassic World" (2015)
- "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" (2018)
- "Jurassic World Dominion" (2022)
- "Jurassic World Rebirth" (2025)
With this in mind, let's dive into the nitty-gritty of the "Jurassic Park" franchise.
Is there another way to watch the Jurassic movies?
Unlike other movie franchises, such as "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones," or "Fast & Furious," where certain installments are presented out of order, the Jurassic series is strictly chronological. The best way to experience the whole dinosaur epic is by beginning with "Jurassic Park" and continuing from there. However, considering there are two different Jurassic trilogies within this seven-picture franchise, you could only watch one or the other on their own, if you wish. The first three "Jurassic Park" films can be easily enjoyed as a standalone trilogy if you'd prefer to stick to the originals. Of course, if you want to revisit the "Jurassic World" trilogy, the viewing order is slightly different.
While you could just watch "Jurassic World," "Fallen Kingdom," and "Dominion" in that order, the "World" trilogy is not as standalone in nature as the "Park" films are. "Jurassic World," for instance, relies on your knowledge of at least the original "Jurassic Park" in order for it to be effective, while "Jurassic World Dominion" is a culmination of not just the "World" films but the "Park" pictures as well. It's for this reason that, unless you plan to stop after "Jurassic Park III," you just watch all the films in their presented order. This way, you understand the full weight of each installment and can appreciate what "Dominion" attempts to do as a conclusion to the first six films.
Jurassic Park (1993)
Of all the installments in the Jurassic franchise, none of them quite live up to the original "Jurassic Park." The first film, directed by Steven Spielberg from a screenplay by Michael Crichton and David Koepp, is a masterclass in filmmaking. With stunning visual effects, a tight script, and an inspired cast to lead the charge, "Jurassic Park" was a groundbreaking achievement in cinema — and that's no exaggeration. As scientists Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are brought to Isla Nublar to investigate Hammond's new dinosaur-based theme park, chaos theory reigns supreme as the formerly extinct animals turn on their captors. Suspenseful, daring, and magical, "Jurassic Park" is so easily rewatchable because, even with some of the dated technology and effects, it holds up best.
It's no wonder that "Jurassic Park" earned itself three Academy Awards, as it has since been considered by many to be one of the best science fiction blockbusters of all time. Of course, part of the film's success goes to its excellent cast, most of whom would return for future installments. Though the events of the movie are a bit different from the book, "Jurassic Park" is one of those adaptations that simply works, propelling the original work to further heights in the process. Even if not all of the science behind "Jurassic Park" adds up (though some of it does), the film has captivated audiences for over 30 years, inspiring many to dig a little deeper into dinosaurs.
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
The first sequel to "Jurassic Park" and the only other film to be adapted from Michael Crichton's original works, "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" (no, it's not called "Jurassic Park: The Lost World") was the only other film in the franchise to be directed by Steven Spielberg. Here, Ian Malcolm returns four years after the events of the original film when Hammond asks for his help. It turns out that Malcolm's girlfriend, Sarah Hardin (Julianne Moore), is already on Hammond's test island, Isla Sorna, prompting the scientist to go after her. Unbeknownst to Malcolm, his daughter, Kelly Curtis (Vanessa Lee Chester), sneaks on board with him, and the group soon finds themselves in more danger than they can handle before InGen brings that very danger back to the mainland with them.
While not as well-received as the original, "The Lost World" is a worthy follow-up to "Jurassic Park" that takes the franchise in a bold new direction that would set the course for several sequels ahead. While there are things about "The Lost World" that work quite well, such as the visual effects and John Williams' rousing score, Spielberg considered it an "inferior" picture (via The New York Times). Still, it has its moments. In fact, one thing you probably didn't know about "The Lost World" is that the intro scene with the young girl who is attacked by several Compsognathus comes directly from the opening of Crichton's first book.
Jurassic Park III (2001)
With the third installment, "Jurassic Park III," Spielberg handed over directorial duties to Joe Johnston, who made a solid sequel that ought to be reconsidered given how uneven future installments would be. Set some time after "The Lost World," the third film reintroduces Alan Grant years after the first Jurassic Park incident. Having gone back to his work as a paleontologist, studying the bones of dead dinosaurs rather than living ones, he has no interest in returning to Isla Nublar. However, he does find his way to Isla Sorna when a wealthy couple offers him a large sum to fund his dig in exchange for a private tour of the dinosaur island — from the air. But as it turns out, the Kirbys have tricked Alan into taking them to the island to rescue their son, Eric (Trevor Morgan), who has disappeared there while on a trip. As usual, chaos ensues.
Receiving mixed views from critics and audiences alike, "Jurassic Park III" effectively killed the franchise. While some (including this author) remember this movie fondly — all the Pteranodon stuff is terrifyingly cool — both the second and third installments largely failed to live up to the original. Even Sam Neill agreed that "Jurassic Park III" needed a better ending, one that could've closed out the trilogy with something a bit more satisfying than an echo of the original's finale. Still, it was fun to see Alan Grant back for another Jurassic film, even if his solo adventure wasn't as memorable as before.
Jurassic World (2015)
Over 20 years after the original "Jurassic Park," the franchise was revived with 2015's "Jurassic World." Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the soft reboot aimed to bring back the wonder, excitement, and terrifying reality of dinosaurs in modern day, and it largely succeeded. After the Masrani Global Corporation bought the decaying corporate corpse that was InGen, the company brought back InGen scientist Henry Wu (BD Wong) to spearhead a new dinosaur initiative on Isla Nublar, one that became the Disney-esque theme park Jurassic World. But when Wu's "Indominus rex" gets loose and begins a reign of terror on the island, siblings Gray (Ty Simpkins) and Zach Mitchell (Nick Robinson) are lost in the chaos. Frantically, their aunt (and the park's manager) Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) sets off with Velociraptor expert Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) on a high-stakes chase to find them.
Compared to the last two installments, "Jurassic World" was a major success. Not only did the film receive largely positive reviews from audiences and critics, but it also kick-started a whole new era for the once-dormant franchise. With Pratt and Howard as the new faces of the Jurassic series (and Trevorrow's vision for the series apparent), "Jurassic World" played as a commentary on consumerism as much as it honored the franchise's past.
While technically the fourth film in the overall series, "Jurassic World" serves as a reboot of sorts, sparking new interest in the dinosaur opera that began two decades prior. On our list of every Jurassic film ranked worst to best, it's no surprise that "Jurassic World" was second only to the original.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
Set only six months after the end of the previous film, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" takes Owen and Claire back to Isla Nublar just as a volcanic eruption threatens to wipe out all the dinosaurs on the island. But instead of letting them go extinct again, Claire and her Dinosaur Protection Group plan to save them. What could go wrong? While many dinosaurs are saved, it comes at a great cost. Hammond's former partner, Sir Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell), is revealed to be bankrolling the operation, and though his intentions are adorable, the intentions of those around him are not. With the help of Lockwood's granddaughter, Maisie (Isabella Sermon), Owen and Claire uncover a black market dinosaur trafficking operation and eventually set all the captive creatures free, truly living up to the franchise's new name: Jurassic World.
"Fallen Kingdom" had a lot of potential. The film aimed to introduce the ethical concepts of human cloning on top of dinosaur cloning, the environmental impact of dinosaurs, and how the world would truly respond to the return of these creatures. But ultimately, what went wrong with "Fallen Kingdom" was that the story was a bit too much, and it didn't help that Colin Trevorrow didn't return to the director's chair either, replaced instead by J. A. Bayona.
Compared to "Jurassic World," the sequel felt somewhat akin to the other "Jurassic Park" sequels. It has its interesting (and even exciting) moments, but mostly it falls apart under scrutiny. Still, the events of this film profoundly impact the franchise's future, and so it cannot be ignored.
Jurassic World Dominion (2022)
The final installment of the "Jurassic World" trilogy, "Jurassic World Dominion" is more than a culmination of the new franchise, but of the old one as well. As Owen, Claire, and Maisie make a life for themselves off the grid in this new Jurassic World, Biosyn Genetics — via its leader, Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott) from the original film — threatens to use InGen's old technology to hold the world's food supply hostage, with Biosyn the key to their salvation. As Owen and Claire investigate on their own, returning heroes Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, and Ellie Sattler do their own covert operation to infiltrate BioSyn and save the day. Think of "Dominion" as the sort of "Avengers: Endgame" of the Jurassic franchise, with every character arc coming to a close in this climactic final chapter.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, "Jurassic World Dominion" — which saw Colin Trevorrow return to the director's chair — was largely panned by critics upon its release, though audiences gave it better reviews. While it was fun to see the old cast interact with the new, there were lots of things about "Dominion" that just didn't make sense. However, it does feel like a proper conclusion, and if the human characters rather than the dinosaurs are your draw with this franchise, "Dominion" is probably the best note to end on. It's also worth noting that the extended edition of the film was better received than the theatrical, so it may be worth giving it a shot if you're craving some additional dino content.
Jurassic World Rebirth (2025)
Where could the Jurassic franchise possibly go after "Jurassic World Dominion"? That's exactly what "Jurassic World Rebirth" sets out to discover. Taking place five years after "Dominion," the 2025 sequel stands alone as a one-and-done adventure that introduces new characters, new dinosaurs, and a new island. It turns out, between the two trilogies, InGen set up shop on the island of Île Saint-Hubert, where they developed the mutant Distortus rex. As if these guys never learn ...
So, when pharmaceutical company ParkerGenix hires ex-military operative Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) to accompany Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) on a mission to the island to retrieve DNA samples that will advance modern medicine, well, you can guess where it goes. Zora, Henry, and Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) soon find a shipwrecked family, and the chase resumes.
While "Jurassic World Rebirth" received lackluster critical scores, it was a general hit with audiences. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film featured the return of former "Jurassic Park" screenwriter David Koepp, who aimed to return the franchise to its roots. In fact, the entire T-rex escape raft sequence originated in Michael Crichton's original "Jurassic Park" novel, though it never made it to the screen for the first movie. The nice thing about "Jurassic World Rebirth" is that, although context certainly helps, it's a largely standalone film that can be enjoyed almost as a spin-off to the original series rather than as a proper "Jurassic World Dominion" sequel.
Jurassic World short films take place between installments
Speaking of spin-offs, at the height of the Jurassic franchise's popularity, the film series expanded into various mediums. Lego productions, tie-in novels, video games, and more spawned from the "Jurassic World" trilogy, but that's not all. The films also included two short films directed by Colin Trevorrow that were released online to tease the upcoming pictures and later on the home video release of "Jurassic World Dominion."
The first was "Battle at Big Rock." The 2019 short film follows a blended family as they camp together in Northern California's (fictional) Big Rock National Park. But after the release of the dinosaurs in "Fallen Kingdom," the consequences are quite severe. The second short film, titled only "The Prologue," is set just before "Dominion" and shows a T-rex attacking a drive-in theater, further cementing the horrors unleashed on our world.
If you wish to watch these short films along with the rest of the "Jurassic World" features, we highly recommend it. These small, condensed tales of suspense are quite thrilling and show the larger impact of dinosaurs in our modern world. "Battle at Big Rock" takes place only a year after "Fallen Kingdom," so be sure to watch that one after the second "Jurassic World" film, while "The Prologue" is a direct precursor to "Dominion." In fact, if you watch the extended cut of "Jurassic World Dominion," this five-minute short film is what opens up the movie, so no need to watch it beforehand. Just be sure not to miss "Battle at Big Rock"; it's 10 minutes of dino-terror at its finest.
What about the Jurassic World television shows?
If you have young kids who love dinosaurs, chances are you've heard about one of the two Jurassic animated spin-offs, either "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous" or its sequel "Jurassic World: Chaos Theory." But where do these installments fit in? Well, while neither Netflix animated series is required viewing to enjoy the "Jurassic World" trilogy, both shows fill in some plot gaps — such as how Dodgson gets that barbasol can from the original "Jurassic Park" before "Dominion" — that eagle-eyed viewers often wondered about. While one could watch the animated shows on their own, here's what you need to know if you're trying to follow the strict Jurassic chronology.
"Camp Cretaceous" Season 1 runs concurrently with the first "Jurassic World" as the six main cast members (called the "Nublar Six") find themselves at the titular camp right before all hell breaks loose. Seasons 2 and 3 bridge the six-month gap between the first "World" film and "Fallen Kingdom." Seasons 4 and 5, then, take place concurrently and immediately after "Fallen Kingdom." When the cast returns for "Chaos Theory," that entire series takes place prior to or during the early events of "Dominion." So, if you want to watch the animated series alongside the films, the order would be as follows.
- "Jurassic Park" (1993)
- "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" (1997)
- "Jurassic Park III" (2001)
- "Jurassic World" (2015)
- "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous" Season 1 (2020)
- "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous" Season 2 (2021)
- "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous" Season 3 (2021)
- "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" (2018)
- "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous" Season 4 (2021)
- "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous" Season 5 (2022)
- "Jurassic World: Chaos Theory" Season 1 (2024)
- "Jurassic World: Chaos Theory" Season 2 (2024)
- "Jurassic World: Chaos Theory" Season 3 (2025)
- "Jurassic World Dominion" (2022)
- "Jurassic World Rebirth" (2025)
While fans await a fourth season of "Chaos Theory," there is enough "Jurassic World" material to keep one busy in the meantime.