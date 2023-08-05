Why We Need A Sharknado And Meg 3 Crossover Now More Than Ever
"Meg 2: The Trench" is preparing to take a bite out of the box office, chock full of an army of Megalodons, sea monsters, and even dinosaurs. With the sequel's bombastic direction, it's hard to imagine how the franchise can top itself from here. But the answer may lay in another shark-centric series of films that is no stranger to upping the ante.
Between 2013 and 2018, Syfy's direct-to-television "Sharknado" franchise dominated the network. The series starred Ian Ziering and Tara Reid as a husband and wife duo who find themselves in a never-ending global battle against freakish tornadoes and other natural disasters containing sharks. Each entry only increased in absurdity, incorporating outer space, cyborgs, and even time travel into their mythos. The series developed a strong cult following as a result. This was also thanks to the franchise's strong engagement with fans on Twitter, where viewers were often encouraged to help make decisions that would impact each installment.
The prospect of a "Meg" and "Sharknado" crossover is something that shark movie devotees would undeniably sink their teeth into, with plenty of potential for both franchises to grow. The zany action of the "Sharknado" movies would certainly benefit from the theatrical budgets of "The Meg" films. Meanwhile, the Jason Statham-starring shark series could not only expand its horizons with some of the wild ideas of "Sharknado," but using their social media strategies could help drum up increased hype and fan participation. More than anything, the monstrous mashup would be the ultimate celebration of an oft-discarded movie subgenre.
The world will always need a good creature feature
It's easy to look at both "The Meg" and "Sharknado" franchises as little more than disposable cinema. And yeah, it's safe to assume that "Meg 2: The Trench" isn't going to be up for any Oscars. But to say monster movies have no merit would be discrediting the rich value they bring to moviegoers.
Only a select few monster movies such as the original "King Kong," "Godzilla," or the 90's "Gamera" trilogy have transcended B-movie entertainment and are considered legitimately great films. But even if every film in this category doesn't quite match such a quality level, there are few other subgenres that can succeed at entertaining in quite the same vein. Whether it's the horde of giant rabbits in "Night of the Lepus," the subterranean horrors of "Tremors," or the hard-hitting mechs of "Pacific Rim," monster films and creature features offer a level of unbridled imagination and amusement that is frankly unmatched in any other arena of moviegoing.
And audiences are more than willing to show up for these spectacles. After the COVID-19 pandemic left theaters in a scare, 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong" managed to exceed box office expectations, even while playing simultaneously on Max, and helped restore faith in theatrical releases. A similar crossover between "Sharknado" and "The Meg" has the same potential to provide that absurd escapism that audiences will always hunger for.
With an endless stream of troubling news popping up everywhere nowadays, seeing a dude chuck a chainsaw through a Megalodon might be just what the doctor ordered.