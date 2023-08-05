Why We Need A Sharknado And Meg 3 Crossover Now More Than Ever

"Meg 2: The Trench" is preparing to take a bite out of the box office, chock full of an army of Megalodons, sea monsters, and even dinosaurs. With the sequel's bombastic direction, it's hard to imagine how the franchise can top itself from here. But the answer may lay in another shark-centric series of films that is no stranger to upping the ante.

Between 2013 and 2018, Syfy's direct-to-television "Sharknado" franchise dominated the network. The series starred Ian Ziering and Tara Reid as a husband and wife duo who find themselves in a never-ending global battle against freakish tornadoes and other natural disasters containing sharks. Each entry only increased in absurdity, incorporating outer space, cyborgs, and even time travel into their mythos. The series developed a strong cult following as a result. This was also thanks to the franchise's strong engagement with fans on Twitter, where viewers were often encouraged to help make decisions that would impact each installment.

The prospect of a "Meg" and "Sharknado" crossover is something that shark movie devotees would undeniably sink their teeth into, with plenty of potential for both franchises to grow. The zany action of the "Sharknado" movies would certainly benefit from the theatrical budgets of "The Meg" films. Meanwhile, the Jason Statham-starring shark series could not only expand its horizons with some of the wild ideas of "Sharknado," but using their social media strategies could help drum up increased hype and fan participation. More than anything, the monstrous mashup would be the ultimate celebration of an oft-discarded movie subgenre.