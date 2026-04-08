5 Fantasy Movie Flops That Changed The Genre Forever

Modern audiences see "Labyrinth" as a poignant but fun coming of age tale, and a huge cult classic. A movie that tells an important story about self-actualization, watching your words, caring for others — and avoiding the attentions of a pouty goblin king (David Bowie) who would do anything to chain you to his side. It's a fantasy movie that created an entire universe without using more than a drop of CGI, too. But for Jim Henson, its failure represented the end of his attempt at directing films. While he would experiment with a few television projects like "The Storyteller," Henson would generally be confined to creating Muppet-centric things for the rest of his brief life.

Not only would the world be deprived of his big screen directing talents, the death of "Labyrinth" meant fewer live-action flicks based around and marketed to teenage girls. Fare like "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" would become television staples or direct-to-cable offerings, but it would take a while for major studios to gamble another franchise on a young female character.

In the end, Brian Henson, son of Jim, blames critical response to "Labyrinth" for killing its box office potential. "I think he felt he had done a really nice piece and brought all of his strengths together, only to have it then not perform in the theaters was tough for him. And I blame the critics because the audience would have loved it, and they just didn't go. I think he would be thrilled. I think in his last days, that was, in his mind, his one, unsuccessful big venture that he had done in his life. And now, it is the most valuable and high performing piece that he ever did," he told ComicBook.com.