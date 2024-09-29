The 10 Best Dark Fantasy Movies (That Are Actually Scary)

For many viewers, the haunting imagery, dreamlike fantasy worlds, and dark themes of a brooding dark fantasy are exactly what's needed to soothe a restless spirit in these trying times. When the real world around us is full of scary things, getting lost in a supernatural hellscape where rooting out hidden light and beauty requires a Herculean effort can somehow make it feel just a little less overwhelming. Horror movies are good, but throw in a few gorgeous costumes, some flashy practical effects, and a treasure trove of surrealist worldbuilding, and you've got a recipe for escapism that's sure to take the sting out of the evening news or that pile of bills on the coffee table.

Sadly, solid dark fantasy films are few and far between. The best dark fantasies are rarely box office toppers when first released, ultimately becoming cult classics after years or even decades of fans sharing their fervent obsessions with like-minded individuals. The flip side is that for fans of the genre, there always seems to be a long-forgotten true dark fantasy hidden gem waiting to be discovered — and you don't have to dig through an old pile of DVDs to find them these days.