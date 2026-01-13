5 Fantasy Movies That Created Entire Worlds With Almost No CGI

The fantasy genre has long been a part of moviemaking, and the earliest examples of them predate sound. Like its cousin, science fiction, one of the most important aspects of any fantasy film is its world, as this is typically what establishes a story in the genre. Without a fantastical setting, it's not really a fantasy, and modern filmmakers will typically accomplish this via CGI.

There's no denying that CGI has become a massive part of fantasy storytelling in movies today. Director Peter Jackson's better-than-you-remember "The Hobbit" trilogy utilizes a ton of CGI, while his earlier films set in Middle-earth feature it comparatively sparingly. As time passes and technology evolves, CGI becomes a far more desirable method of worldbuilding, as it's less expensive than massive matte paintings, huge sets of miniatures, and other time-intensive means common throughout the 20th century.

Still, there are some movies that came out decades ago that did use CGI in its infancy, yet ensuring that the new technology makes up only a small percentage of VFX shots. These are the films that relied on analog tech to create massive worlds full of fantastic creatures, magic, and more. The use of CGI was revolutionary, but the practical work stands the test of time. Each of the movies here used CGI just a bit, relying primarily on practical effects work to establish their worlds. Our selections are arranged in chronological order of release.