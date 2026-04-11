Star Trek: Voyager's Main Characters, Ranked From Worst To Best

From their ship's first ill-fated venture into the Badlands, the crew of "Star Trek: Voyager" was in for a weird, messy ride. But the kind of nonstop chaos that comes with a little slip-and-slide into the Delta Quadrant is a piece of cake for the larger-than-life personalities that come to call Voyager home.

Unlike your standard Starfleet operation, which is mostly stocked with starched onesie types in all their shiny-pipped primary color glory, Voyager starts off regulation but quickly becomes a melting pot bubbling with Starfleet, Maquis, and all of the strays Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) picks up along the way. The Enterprise-D might have a positronic cat guy and a prune-juice-loving Klingon, but Voyager's got an opera-singing "Star Trek" hologram doctor (Robert Picardo) who loves little more than harmonizing with their very own former Borg drone (Jeri Ryan).

But just as one Tuvix (Tom Wright) is more valuable than Tuvok (Tim Russ) and Neelix (Ethan Phillips) put together to everyone but Janeway, some "Voyager" characters would make for much better company on a long shuttlecraft trip than others. From the folks no one wants to invite to their mutinous holonovel party to Voyager's biggest MVP, here's our worst-to-best ranking of the "Star Trek: Voyager" crew.