Star Trek's Tuvix Actor, Tom Wright, Defends Voyager's Most Controversial Decision

The "Star Trek" fan base is passionate, and its denizens still debate certain episodes decades after they premiered. A prime example is "Tuvix," an installment of "Star Trek: Voyager" that debuted in 1996. The episode is controversial because it sees Tuvok (Tim Russ) and Neelix (Ethan Phillips) tragically merge to create a hybrid called Tuvix (Tom Wright), only for Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) to restore them to their original selves, effectively killing the new entity. However, Wright has defended the call to end his character, even though some people disagree with him.

"Speaking as the character, every entity alive is hardwired to want to survive," Wright said during a Trek Talks panel. "So that's going to be Tuvix's default thinking. But myself, as an actor, I saw that he had to go. There wasn't enough justification for losing two entities for the sake of one. ... I absolutely loved the character. ... There's an artistic side to me that would love to keep on playing that character forever and ever, but the practical side of the entire ball of wax dictates something different."

Janeway's decision to eliminate Tuvix can arguably be chalked up as a time when "Star Trek" went too far. Still, some might say that she made the right call, as she had to save Neelix and Tuvok. With that in mind, what do the other cast members think about the controversial moment?