The One Star Trek Captain You'd Actually Want As Your Commanding Officer Isn't Kirk Or Picard

"Star Trek" has been with us since 1966, and every "Star Trek" series has brought us shining examples of leadership — particularly when it comes to captains. And while every captain from Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula) to Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) has their fans, the two most typically named as the most distinguished and qualified are usually Kirk (William Shatner) and Picard (Patrick Stewart).

That's a mistake. Because personally, writing as a 20-year-veteran of the U.S. Army, there's only one commander I'd truly want serving over me if a transporter accident beamed me into the wrong place, and that's Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew).

The reason for this stems from what any servicemember wants in a commanding officer, and that's someone who's willing to do what's necessary to ensure mission success while also protecting everyone under their command. Based on my experience, both in the Army and as a "Trek" fan, I can attest to the strength of Janeway as a commander: Not only is she decisive, but she's also eager and willing to take advice and suggestions from subordinates, particularly when it comes to their expertise. While the other "Star Trek" captains are exceptional leaders who strive to do what's right, none rise to the level of commitment Capt. Janeway demonstrates toward her crew throughout "Star Trek: Voyager." While it's true that she needs a good cup of java to get going, once that's in hand, Janeway is all but unstoppable.