12 Little-Known Facts About Sydney Sweeney

The past few years have been a rollercoaster for Sydney Sweeney. The 26-year-old actress first rose to prominence with television roles in "Everything Sucks!" and "The Handmaid's Tale," before gaining further attention with HBO's "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus." In an interview with Variety magazine, they hailed Sweeney as "an expert excavator of character, and a performer eager to forge her own path."

However, the actress' career hasn't been without its ups and downs. She's faced career setbacks, near-death experiences, and controversy since becoming a household name. In an industry filled with figures who may cower in the face of vulnerability, Sweeney has proven again and again that the things that terrify her the most are the ones that imbue her with more confidence.

Sweeney's hard work from her teenage years and beyond is just now beginning to pay off in massive ways. Her rom-com "Anyone But You," co-starring Glen Powell, has become a sleeper hit at the box office, grossing $170 million against a budget of $25 million. She also recently debuted as the live-action, iconic Spider-Woman in Sony's "Madame Web," which could be the next big step in turning her from a beloved TV character actor to a full-fledged blockbuster star. However, behind the mask, there's still plenty that people don't know about Sydney Sweeney.