The Boys Season 5 Leaves All The Critics Stunned
The real world is becoming too depressing and absurd all on its own, so it's probably best for "The Boys" to call it a day after five seasons. However, the real reason "The Boys" is ending after Season 5 is because it's a nice, round number. But the superhero satire is going out on top, as critics are united in their praise for the show's final season. Watch Looper's video above for some select quotes praising the final episodes.
Looper's review of "The Boys" Season 5 lauds the show for featuring the "boldest satire for the series yet." Indeed, "The Boys" Season 4 ended with Homelander (Antony Starr) becoming the de facto ruler of the United States and targeting anyone who speaks out against him or Vought. While Season 4 tackled the January 6 insurrection and increasing hostilities between political parties in the country, it sounds like Season 5 ramps those up to 11. What makes the new season's prescience all the more impressive is that it was written prior to the 2024 presidential election.
As of this writing, "The Boys" Season 5 has a 96% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, delivering both gross-out humor and social awareness all in one. Alison Herman of Variety wrote, "Every geyser of blood and squelch of spilled guts is a tiny bit of catharsis that's sorely needed, even if the odds of good triumphing over evil have never seemed longer on or off the screen," while The Daily Beast's Nick Schager noted, "'The Boys' soars wildly to the finish line, its confidence only matched by its craziness." If you like what "The Boys" has thrown down so far, Season 5 should be right up your alley.
The Boys Season 5 is the perfect show for American culture right now
It's important to note that critics only received seven out of the final eight episodes of "The Boys" Season 5. That means no one is quite sure how everything plays out, so for all we know, "The Boys" could completely blow it and end up on the list of the worst TV series finales of all time.
But it's hard to imagine the show ruining all of the goodwill it's built up over the years. Bob Strauss of The Wrap makes it sound like no matter how it ends, "The Boys" will be remembered fondly: "This season was formulaic, sure, but possessed enough brilliance to confirm the show's outstanding place in television history. Kripke and company display a crucial understanding of what their story means, what can be done with it and why it was so necessary to tell it in our time." One complaint some critics and audiences have had about the past couple of seasons of "The Boys" is that they've felt too repetitive, so it's probably for the best we reach the endgame at this point.
Katie Doll of CBR praised "The Boys" for never losing sight of its central satirical target: "It didn't seem possible, but 'The Boys' final season resembles America at present more than any other season, creating a grim story that is equally ridiculous and brilliant." "The Boys" may be ending, but the circus that is American politics will continue. Luckily, there are still spinoffs of "The Boys" to skewer all that. Will the titular Boys win? Is Homelander going to find a way to survive? We can't say for sure yet, but watch our video above to see why you should be very excited for Season 5 of "The Boys."