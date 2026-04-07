The Boys Season 5 Leaves All The Critics Stunned

The real world is becoming too depressing and absurd all on its own, so it's probably best for "The Boys" to call it a day after five seasons. However, the real reason "The Boys" is ending after Season 5 is because it's a nice, round number. But the superhero satire is going out on top, as critics are united in their praise for the show's final season. Watch Looper's video above for some select quotes praising the final episodes.

Looper's review of "The Boys" Season 5 lauds the show for featuring the "boldest satire for the series yet." Indeed, "The Boys" Season 4 ended with Homelander (Antony Starr) becoming the de facto ruler of the United States and targeting anyone who speaks out against him or Vought. While Season 4 tackled the January 6 insurrection and increasing hostilities between political parties in the country, it sounds like Season 5 ramps those up to 11. What makes the new season's prescience all the more impressive is that it was written prior to the 2024 presidential election.

As of this writing, "The Boys" Season 5 has a 96% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, delivering both gross-out humor and social awareness all in one. Alison Herman of Variety wrote, "Every geyser of blood and squelch of spilled guts is a tiny bit of catharsis that's sorely needed, even if the odds of good triumphing over evil have never seemed longer on or off the screen," while The Daily Beast's Nick Schager noted, "'The Boys' soars wildly to the finish line, its confidence only matched by its craziness." If you like what "The Boys" has thrown down so far, Season 5 should be right up your alley.