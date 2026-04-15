Star Wars: Every Clue To How Palpatine Returned

"Somehow, Palpatine returned."

It's become one of the most infamous lines in the entire Star Wars canon, right up there with "I don't like sand," "Now this is podracing," and "I have the high ground." But whereas those prequel quotes are considered somewhat endearing these days, Poe Dameron's (Oscar Isaac) line from the beginning of "The Rise of Skywalker" is something else entirely. For many, it represents the collapse of Disney's sequel trilogy; a story so poorly planned out that its leading antagonist comes back from the dead off-screen in the final entry.

The line is bad, yes. "The Rise of Skywalker," and its waste of the legendary Ian McDiarmid, are some of the worst things Disney has done with Star Wars since buying it. But the resurrection of Palpatine himself? That's another matter. While the films do an abysmal job of building up to what could have been a climactic return, the survival of Darth Sidious beyond the original trilogy isn't actually so crazy. And now, nearly seven years after "The Rise of Skywalker" came out, Star Wars has done a lot of reparative work to retroactively explain how it all came to be.

This is how Palpatine actually returned, every clue that's been added since the infamous line, and why it all actually makes sense (even though the movie is still awful).