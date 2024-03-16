What Is M-Count & Project Necromancer In Star Wars? Here's What You Need To Know

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, the Force was simply a magical energy field present in all living things. It surrounded us, penetrated us, and bound the galaxy together. Then "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" came out, and George Lucas introduced us all to the concept of midi-chlorians, and a lot of people didn't like that very much.

Essentially, midi-chlorians are microscopic organisms that connect other lifeforms to the Force. The more midi-chlorians you have in your blood, the more natural your affinity for Force use. The prequels generated a major backlash against this idea because some fans felt it cheapened the magical mystery of the Force. Perhaps as a result, Disney has seemed trepidatious about name-dropping midi-chlorians ever since purchasing Lucasfilm. Instead, modern Star Wars projects will often refer to a lifeform's "m-count," a shortening of "midi-chlorian count" less likely to trigger fan outrage.

M-counts have been getting more and more attention lately as "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" dives deeper into the Empire's secret cloning experiments and Project Necromancer — a mysterious initiative first mentioned at the end of "The Mandalorian" Season 3. These ideas are connected because Project Necromancer revolves around Force-sensitive cloning, the very reason that Moff Gideon originally hunted Grogu. Across various points in the timeline, Star Wars has been slowly building out a cohesive lore for Palpatine's dark Force experiments, all of which culminate in "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker."