5 Best Movie Trilogies Ever Made, According To IMDb

With all that can go wrong in any given production, making a movie isn't easy, and it's a miracle if you can make a good one. Now doing three of them in a row? That's downright impossible. And yet, some film trilogies make it look easy.

Many trilogies are ruined by just one bad sequel. Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" films, for instance, end on the brutal lows of "Spider-Man 3," while the original "Indiana Jones" trilogy dipped like a mine cart between the highs of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "The Last Crusade" with "Temple of Doom."

Those that manage to put out three consistently strong entries are worth celebrating, which many have on IMDb. On this list, we're going to break down the five film sagas that beat the odds by creating not just one, not just two, but three movies that all together average the highest rating on the site.