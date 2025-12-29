Michael Mann's Heat Inspired One Of The Best Superhero Movies Of All Time

Mention Michael Mann's "Heat" to any cinephile, and they'll wax poetic about how it's one of the greatest films of all time. The 1995 crime thriller boasts an all-star cast, featuring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Val Kilmer, Tom Sizemore, and Ashley Judd, and knows that the action is the juice. Mann's film inspired a generation of other filmmakers, including Christopher Nolan, who learned all the right lessons from "Heat" for 2008's "The Dark Knight."

It isn't too difficult to see the blatant inspiration in the opening scene of "The Dark Knight," as Heath Ledger's Joker orchestrates the type of perfect bank robbery that would make Neil McCauley (De Niro) and his crew proud that the Clown Prince of Crime paid attention to every detail. In fact, this thrilling sequence — one of the best things about the movie — even features William Fichtner, who plays Roger Van Zant in "Heat," as the manager of the gangster-owned bank. Pretty obvious where Nolan got the concept from, isn't it? "Exactly!" Nolan told IGN. "It's a bit of a nod to that."

To make "The Dark Knight" scenes mean more, Nolan actually screened "Heat" for his team before they started making the film. "I always felt 'Heat' to be a remarkable demonstration of how you can create a vast universe within one city and balance a very large number of characters and their emotional journeys in an effective manner," Nolan said to Variety.