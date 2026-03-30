The Worst Batman Movie Deserves Credit For Its Goofy Sci-Fi Greatness

I doubt there's ever been a superhero movie that's generated quite as much conversation as "Batman & Robin." Dropping into theaters in June 1997, just as the internet and online film discussion scene were being born, "Batman & Robin" has inspired intense debate and criticism from the moment its first screenings ended. Everything about this title, from its nipple-heavy costumes to its pun-oriented dialogue to its screenwriting, has come under fire. When you look at lists like a ranking of every Batman movie by its Rotten Tomatoes score, "Batman & Robin" is inevitably lurking toward the bottom.

All that toxicity makes it difficult to break down "Batman & Robin" as just a movie or analyze one of its most interesting qualities: its sci-fi aesthetic. Harkening back to the goofier Silver Age exploits of Batman and Robin, this motion picture utilizes that influence to cram in way more sci-fi material than usual for a Batman feature. With so many pervasively dour Batman movies immersed in gritty realism released since 1997, "Batman & Robin's" vibrantly colorful charms rooted in sci-fi elements are much easier to appreciate.

The goofy sci-fi greatness of "Batman & Robin" materializes all throughout the project, including how it reflects the era in which it was made. Perhaps recognizing and appreciating those qualities won't be enough to turn "Batman & Robin" haters into devotees. However, after decades of bitter discourse around this film, it's time a more unique and positive approach was applied to this chill enterprise.