Clint Eastwood Credits One Western For Changing His Career

Clint Eastwood has appeared in dozens of films throughout his career. While he's directed many and starred across several genres, Eastwood is probably best known for one in particular: The oddly titled Spaghetti Western. Eastwood was the first actor to appear in a Spaghetti Western, and he's inescapably associated with them, thanks in large part to his work with director Sergio Leone. The pair collaborated on three Spaghetti Westerns in total, and they just so happen to be the best the genre has to offer.

The "Man with No Name" trilogy consists of 1964's "A Fistful of Dollars," 1965's "For a Few Dollars More," and 1966's "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly." These three films transformed Eastwood from a television actor into an international film superstar, and he fully understands their impact. Eastwood credits "A Fistful of Dollars" with changing his career, and he's not wrong. Before starring in the film, Eastwood's credits consisted of small, largely uncredited parts in movies, along with one significant TV show.

Eastwood appeared in 217 episodes of "Rawhide," playing Rowdy Yates. He was already making a name for himself, but it was Leone's "For a Few Dollars More" that changed it all. What's fascinating about his work in the film is that he initially wasn't interested. The film would be shot during "Rawhide's" time off of production, and all Eastwood wanted to do was improve his golf game. Had he not taken the role, the genre could have played out differently. Because he did, though, Eastwood appears in three of the greatest Westerns ever filmed.