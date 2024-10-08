Is Daisy Jones And The Six A Real Band?

Original author Taylor Jenkins Reid has been quite open — ever since the novel came out in 2019 — that "Daisy Jones & the Six" is based on the legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac, whose landmark 1977 album "Rumours" was quite famously made amidst a ton of interpersonal strife. Despite the fact that Fleetwood Mac members Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie, and Lindsay Buckingham made genuinely incredible music together, they also freaking hated each other a lot of the time; the McVies even divorced while they were both still in the band, and Buckingham and Nicks had a troubled on-again, off-again relationship for years.

In an essay for Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine in 2019, Reid said that one specific Fleetwood Mac performance really informed "Daisy Jones & the Six." (Hello Sunshine produced the series.) "I kept coming back to that moment when Lindsey watched Stevie sing 'Landslide,'" the author said. "How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we'll never truly know what lived between them. I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh." Later, the author told The Guardian that she couldn't stop herself from wondering about the pair's relationship: ""It got to the point where I was driving in my car, and I thought: I just want to know if Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham slept together after 'Rumours.' I heard myself think that–and that's insane. I feel so close to them, but that's because they're writing about universal things in a specific way that I have a connection to."

Apparently, Nicks thinks the homage is pretty clear. When the show premiered, Nicks posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said she'd tuned in, musing, "It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story." (Nicks also said she wished Christine McVie, her close friend, had lived to see it; the singer passed away in November of 2022.)