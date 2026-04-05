5 Most Overpowered Weapons In The Star Trek Universe, Ranked

Ever since "Star Trek" first graced the small screen in 1966, the franchise has featured some interesting and powerful weapons. Initially, the series started out with phasers and photon torpedoes playing a big part in space combat. As the series evolved, the weapons grew from something you might use in smaller, ship-to-ship skirmishes to devices capable of incredible damage on a cosmic scale.

These are the weapons that are truly devastating, and "Star Trek" has featured plenty of them. Throughout the "Star Trek" franchise's many TV series and movies, some great stories that needed to be told hinged on a weapon of some kind. These are the episodes and films that draw in viewers, as the stakes are often significant. A good example of this is how a particular weapon threatened an entire solar system in "Star Trek: Generations" (1994), and there are plenty other types of devastation that weapons in the "Star Trek" franchise can bring.

One aspect that mirrors the real world is that not all weapons in "Star Trek" are actually intended to be used as such. Many were developed as tools that have the potential for causing destruction on a large scale. The Genesis Device from "Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan" (1982) is one of the best instances of this, as it has the capability to completely destroy and rebuild the biosphere of a planet. Still, there are far more dangerous devices in "Star Trek," and these five are among the most overpowered, ranked by their potential devastation on a cosmic scale.