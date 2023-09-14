The Planet Killer: Star Trek's Biggest Unsolved Mystery Explained

Throughout "Star Trek: The Original Series," Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the rest of the USS Enterprise faced off against a vast assortment of intergalactic villains –- ranging from sentient space clouds to invading alien commanders.

Although the Enterprise usually meets these adversaries face-to-face, one "Star Trek" villain remains perhaps the most mysterious character in the franchise: the creator of the so-called "Planet Killer." The Planet Killer is the focus of the Season 2 episode "The Doomsday Machine," wherein the Enterprise investigates a solar system with seven planets that have been reduced to rubble. The crew quickly discovers this planetary massacre to be the work of an automated doomsday device, which is nearly invulnerable and consumes any planet it comes across, floating through the Milky Way.

Decades after this episode premiered in 1967, it's still unknown who constructed this device or why, though Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and Hikaru Sulu (George Takei) confirm that the Planet Killer came from somewhere outside our galaxy. Several theories are put forward in the episode, with Kirk guessing that the Planet Killer was built for some ancient extraplanetary war before somehow getting loose and Matt Decker (William Windom) suggesting that the Planet Killer is part living organism. Though the crew chooses to run with Kirk's theory, we're never given a concrete answer about the device's origins. The mystery behind the Planet Killer has haunted "Star Trek" fans for years.