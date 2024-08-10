Star Trek: What Is The Nexus?

In the real world, space and time tend to follow the laws of physics. But in the world of "Star Trek," this is not always the case — a fact that caused something of a mess for two generations of Starfleet captains in the "Star Trek: The Original Series" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" crossover film "Star Trek: Generations."

The film, which brings 23rd-century Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) together with 24th-century Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) before killing the former (in a death Shatner would love to get a do-over on), finds both in a temporal energy ribbon that looks and feels a lot like a version of Heaven. Inside the Nexus, time and space become irrelevant as one's very thoughts shape the nature of reality.

For those trapped inside of this Nexus, this can mean bringing back long-lost loved ones or creating an alternate timeline for their lives. The allure is so strong that even Kirk doesn't want to leave it, telling Picard, "This Nexus of yours is very clever. I can start all over again — do things right from day one." For El-Aurian scientist Tolian Soran (Malcolm McDowell), it's even worth destroying two stars to divert the ribbon toward him in the hope of reuniting with his family, who were killed in a Borg attack. In Mark A. Altman's "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, and Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The Next 25 Years from The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," McDowell described the Nexus as "something that affects you like a drug [...] not unlike a hallucinogen into which you can sink and be happy within the confines of. You really need to be able to find the strength to deny it." (p. 322)