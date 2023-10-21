What Is Red Matter In Star Trek & Why Is It So Dangerous?

When taking on one of the most beloved sci-fi franchises of all time, J.J. Abrams made a calculated decision to attempt to ensure his success. Instead of earning the ire of fans by besmirching established canon, the 2009 "Star Trek" film became one of the better Star Trek movies by entering a different timeline. Long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe doubled down on the multiverse, Abrams introduced a time travel plot line where Jim Kirk's (Chris Pine) father is killed by what appeared to be a lightning storm in space. This decision gave Abrams the advantage of calling back to mythology that fans were familiar with while introducing completely new concepts.

One such device was the devastating use of Red Matter. The invention is initially used to make a dying star inert before it goes supernova. Ambassador Spock (Leonard Nimoy) injects the amorphous substance into the star, intending that the Red Matter will create a black hole and consume the event. Unfortunately, he is too late, and the star goes supernova, destroying the nearby planet of Romulus. This tragedy starts a course of events where the Red Matter is weaponized for revenge. A surviving Romulan, Nero (Eric Bana), gets pulled into the black hole and, after capturing Spock, decides to use the Red Matter with terrifying consequences.

While Spock uses the substance in an attempt to save lives, Nero decides to take them. His actions with the Red Matter show how, in the wrong hands, it can yield unthinkable consequences.