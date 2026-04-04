10 Best Reality TV Stars-Turned-Actors, Ranked
Before reality stardom became a career unto itself, Hollywood hopefuls used to pursue reality television with the hope of it catapulting them to acting or singing opportunities. In the days of yore, there was no "influencer" lane to speak of; if you didn't have a talent to carry you in Tinseltown, it was back to normie life you went. But if you were able to make the transition from reality star to legitimate actor or singer, you were basically a unicorn.
The following former reality stars are the genre's biggest success stories. Notably omitted from this list is Kim Kardashian, who has managed to land multiple acting roles on name value alone. However, Kardashian is a terrible actress who represents the worst outcome of reality TV fame, landing opportunities for her name rather than her talent. She is incapable of emoting, delivering her lines in the same monotone affect as her reality TV confessionals. Her latest project "All's Fair" got renewed for a second season by Hulu despite Kardashian's abysmal performance, strictly on the ethos of "all publicity is good," even if it is the opposite.
Setting aside Kardashian and many other stars like her, there are several reality TV success stories that deserve applause. Here are 10 actors that made the switch from reality TV seamlessly.
10. Julianne Hough
Though she's known to most as a ballroom dancer-turned-actress, Julianne Hough was briefly a child star, making her acting debut as a Hogwarts schoolgirl in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in 2001. As a young adult, she became known as one of the original ballroom pros on "Dancing with the Stars" from 2007 to 2009. She won her first two seasons with her celebrity partners Apolo Ohno and Hélio Castroneves, but after a few losing efforts with subsequent partners, she ditched the dancing shoes and headed for Hollywood.
Her first acting gig post-"DWTS" was "Burlesque" in 2010, acting as Georgia, one of the burlesque club's dancers. She was fine enough in the role, but it's clear that she was cast to bring in "DWTS" fans and use her dancing skills in a choreography-heavy movie. Hough continued to capitalize on her dance background, landing the lead role in the remake of American classic "Footloose" in 2011. Hough's acting was once again mediocre; however, one could argue that a film like "Footloose" is not one you watch for enthralling acting performances. The film is remembered fondly for the music and dancing; and for those purposes, Hough was perfectly cast. The former "DWTS" star has taken sporadic acting work over the last 15 years, most recently in "The Bride!," which unfortunately bombed at the box office.
9. Eva Marcille
Eva Marcille Pigford has used reality TV fame to further her acting career twice over. She gained fame initially from her time on "America's Next Top Model," winning the third cycle of the now-controversial series. Arguably the most successful winner of the competition show, Marcille went on to have a fruitful modeling career. She walked the runways of LA Fashion Week and was on the cover of various magazines. But in 2008, she dropped her maiden name and began her pursuit of acting under the name Eva Marcille in order to reduce potential preferential treatment in auditions.
She went on to have minor roles across film and TV shows such as "I Think I Love My Wife," "The Game," and "Smallville." She landed her first regular television roles as Tracie Evans in "Tyler Perry's House of Payne" in 2007 and Tyra Hamilton on "The Young and the Restless" in 2008.
She worked a handful of other projects into the 2010s until she returned to reality TV in 2018 as a cast member of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." The detour back to reality TV was clearly strategic, as she parlayed her renewed public attention from "Housewives" into a leading role in Tyler Perry's BET series "All the Queen's Men" in 2021. Still running, the show concluded its fourth season in September 2025.
8. NeNe Leakes
NeNe Leakes has certainly secured her spot on the reality TV star Mount Rushmore — and she's not too shabby as an actress, either. The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" OG has been a staple of TV and internet culture for two decades, and her infamy led her to a myriad of TV opportunities, including scripted shows and films like "How High 2," "Dynasty," and most recently, "The Upshaws" in 2025. But Leakes makes it onto this list for her only two sustained acting roles — on "Glee" and short-lived sitcom "The New Normal." Leakes' signature wit on each was highly entertaining.
Particularly, her role as Sue Sylvester's (Jane Lynch) Season 3 nemesis Roz Washington was perfectly suited to "Glee's" signature comedic bite. Being able to go toe-to-toe with Lynch's deliciously cynical one-liners with punchlines of her own was no small feat. Leakes brought similar presence to "The New Normal," as well. She is low on this list merely because her acting roles closely resembled Leakes in real life — or rather, the version of her we're used to seeing in her reality TV work. Not much "acting" at play when the role is you on 11, but her ease of delivery in these scripted environments was excellent nonetheless.
7. Lio Tipton
Another "ANTM" contestant on our list, Tipton began their onscreen career as a contestant on Cycle 11 in 2008. They placed third and had a successful modeling career, finding both commercial and high-fashion modeling success. By 2011, Tipton had wrapped up their modeling career and began pursuing supporting roles in various films. Their first notable role was in the 2011 film "Crazy, Stupid, Love," when they played babysitter Jessica Riley. The character had a... questionable crush on the dad of the kid she babysat. They then starred as the protagonist's best friend Nora in the romcom "Warm Bodies" in 2013.
What makes Tipton an interesting actor to watch is their sweet voice and skittish aura. There is intensity and warmth in their eyes that draws the viewer to them like a magnet. With a striking face like theirs, it's not hard to see why they were so eye-catching as a model.
Tipton has maintained a respectable film career, starring in a range of genres from romcom to thriller to fantasy. Their most recent films include "Riddle of Fire" and "Love Hurts" in 2023 and 2025, respectively.
6. Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee was runner-up to "American Idol" Season 5 winner Taylor Hicks, and continued the pattern of non-winners having better careers than the actual winners. She made her major film debut in "The House Bunny" with Anna Faris in 2008, exercising her surprising comedic talent as pregnant sorority sister Harmony. She played minor roles in a few other movies and made guest appearances as herself on TV shows until she was cast in the musical drama "Smash" on NBC in 2012.
Similarly to Julianne Hough with dance, McPhee's acting in "Smash" worked because it centered on her stronger singing talent. Her emoting while performing the musical numbers for the show carried arguably more weight than scenes of dialogue. As Karen Cartwright, McPhee was cute, confident, and charismatic; and she left a lasting impression in her two seasons on TV. She found her acting persona through her singing, a unique skill that few other "Idol" alums managed to harness.
McPhee hasn't had many notable roles in the years since "Smash" ended. However, she did take her acting and singing chops to the best arena to showcase both: Broadway. She starred in the stage play "Waitress" from 2018 to 2020.
5. Heather Morris
Heather Morris' debut on television was as a contestant on "So You Think You Can Dance" Season 2 in 2006, but she didn't make the finals. She was cut right before the top 20, narrowly missing out on the main competition in the final round. Despite this setback, Morris still booked danced work, dancing alongside Beyoncé on multiple tours.
But of course, Morris is on this list for her portrayal of beloved character Brittany S. Pierce on "Glee" from 2009 to 2015. She had the challenging task of playing a "dumb blonde" cheerleader that audiences felt connected to enough to root for. Morris brought so much tenderness to the part, a lightness that breathed innocence into a show known for its caustic wit. Not only that, but her dance background was an awesome touch to her character that helped make her memorable.
Morris was most recently a recurring character in the legal comedy-drama "So Help Me Todd" on CBS. It notably starred veteran actor Marcia Gay Harden, but was cancelled in 2024 after two seasons.
4. Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale is synonymous with Aria Montgomery from "Pretty Little Liars," even if the original series has been off-air since 2017. Without research, you wouldn't know she got her start on reality TV, which is why she's so high on our list. She was a contestant on the "American Idol" spinoff "American Juniors" in 2003, where she won alongside four others. At 15, Hale moved laterally to other kids' TV, making one-episode appearances in "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide," "Drake & Josh," and "Wizards of Waverly Place" throughout her teens. She slowly began to take on more mature roles in shows like "Bionic Woman" and "Privileged" in the latter half of the 2000s before landing the role of Aria in the smash Freeform hit "Pretty Little Liars" in 2010.
As Aria, Hale gave exactly the kind of performance audiences love from teen shows: doe-eyes that project innocence but also belie a secret life behind closed doors. Her part in the "Liars" group helped contribute to the show's cult-like popularity over its six-year run. After "PLL" came to an end, Hale's film career took off, as the actress has been in more than a dozen films since 2018. She also has one film in post-production as of early 2026.
3. Yaya DaCosta
Yaya DaCosta rounds out our run of "Top Models" on the list. She had a brief but successful run as a commercial model, mostly appearing in ads for brands like Sephora and Garnier. Although she finished second to Eva Marcille in Season 3 of the show, she surpasses Eva handily in terms of acting ability and quality of roles. After having a small part in an episode of the sitcom "Eve," she made her film debut as LaRhette in the 2006 dance drama "Take the Lead" alongside Antonio Banderas and Jenna Dewan.
While she appeared in multiple films after, DaCosta really hit her stride on television. She had recurring roles on the soap opera "All My Children" and beloved sitcom "Ugly Betty" in the late 2000s. After grinding with recurring and character roles for a decade, she found her signature role in April Sexton on "Chicago Med" from 2015 to 2022. In this role, she proved that she was a reliable actress capable of carrying a network drama. Sexton was soft, compassionate, and assured; DaCosta embodied the role believably until her departure. Post-"Med," DaCosta is still acting, with her most recent role being the titular character in "Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story." She was also a supporting cast member in Seasons 2 and 3 of "The Lincoln Lawyer."
2. Jamie Chung
Though it's now a distant memory, Jamie Chung rose to prominence as a cast member of MTV's debaucherous reality series "The Real World" in 2004. She easily could have followed the common trajectory of "Real World" castmate to recurring "Challenge" competitor, as she competed and won Season 10 of the franchise, "Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Inferno II." But Chung had bigger ambitions.
She appeared on a handful of television series before her film career exploded around 2010. Chung was a featured member in the ensemble casts of "Grown Ups," "The Hangover" franchise's second and third movies, and "Sucker Punch." It's clear that the latter awakened something in the actress, because she gravitated toward action and thriller films in the 2010s like "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For." In 2020, she played the kumiho-possessed Ji-Ah in "Lovecraft Country." Despite her inclination toward action and fantasy, Chung is not afraid to branch out with voice acting work as well. She gave voice to Go Go in "Big Hero 6" and Harley Quinn in "Batman: Caped Crusader."
Chung is a success story from reality TV because of her obvious commitment to acting as her job. Given the variety of her credits as a screen and voice actress across film, TV, and even video games, Chung does not rest on her laurels. She left reality TV and, based on her many achievements since then, it's shocking she even started there.
1. Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson graced our TV screens in 2004 on "American Idol," singing Aretha Franklin to unanimous approval from judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson. 17 years later, she got to play Franklin in the biopic "Respect." The concept of the American Dream has been long shattered to most, but if there were ever a case to be made for it, Jennifer Hudson would be the strongest argument in favor.
After her shocking elimination midway through Season 3 of "Idol," Hudson refused to fade to darkness. She was cast as Effie White in the 2006 film adaptation of long-running Broadway musical "Dreamgirls," alongside Beyoncé. In the film, she covers Jennifer Holliday's "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" spectacularly — but her acting was just as powerful as her voice. The Academy agreed, as she won the 2007 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.
From there, her career only grew in fortitude. She starred in numerous films and TV shows such as "Sex and the City," "The Three Stooges," "Empire," "Cats," and "Smash." Hudson is also a force in theater, playing Shug Avery in "The Color Purple" in 2015 and producing the play "A Strange Loop." For the latter, she earned a Tony Award, enshrining her in the elite club of EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winners. From the very beginning, everything Hudson has touched as an actress has turned to gold. Even if the project itself was dull, Hudson shone like the star she is.