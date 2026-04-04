10 Best Reality TV Stars-Turned-Actors, Ranked

Before reality stardom became a career unto itself, Hollywood hopefuls used to pursue reality television with the hope of it catapulting them to acting or singing opportunities. In the days of yore, there was no "influencer" lane to speak of; if you didn't have a talent to carry you in Tinseltown, it was back to normie life you went. But if you were able to make the transition from reality star to legitimate actor or singer, you were basically a unicorn.

The following former reality stars are the genre's biggest success stories. Notably omitted from this list is Kim Kardashian, who has managed to land multiple acting roles on name value alone. However, Kardashian is a terrible actress who represents the worst outcome of reality TV fame, landing opportunities for her name rather than her talent. She is incapable of emoting, delivering her lines in the same monotone affect as her reality TV confessionals. Her latest project "All's Fair" got renewed for a second season by Hulu despite Kardashian's abysmal performance, strictly on the ethos of "all publicity is good," even if it is the opposite.

Setting aside Kardashian and many other stars like her, there are several reality TV success stories that deserve applause. Here are 10 actors that made the switch from reality TV seamlessly.