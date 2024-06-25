The One Thing Kim Kardashian Won't Do For A Movie Or TV Role

Kim Kardashian will apparently do a lot of things for an acting role, but in the words of Meat Loaf, she won't do that ... "that" being radically change her body for a project.

During the June 20 episode of the reality star's current show "The Kardashians," the second-eldest daughter of this questionably illustrious family said that she has realistic expectations about her future as an actor. "I can do a movie a year, I've got about 10 years where I still look good, so that's all I've got in me and then I'll take some time off ... That's my 10-year plan," Kardashian says in a confessional — and as she tells friends in the same episode, she's aware of the physical challenges involved and even intimidated by some of them.

"I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion and I don't have it," Kardashian tells a group of close cohorts. "I'm not gonna be gaining 500 [pounds] for a role... that's not where I need to be. How am I gonna cry? How am I gonna be scared out of my mind?"

As Kardashian explains to her friends, becoming an actor wasn't her original plan, but it's helping her branch out creatively. "I wasn't planning on this career and was like, I'm not gonna get ahead of myself here," she says. "I'm really nervous about it 'cause I have to f***ing deliver. It's such a challenge for me and I want to welcome a challenge, and I'm like, every year I want to do something that makes me so uncomfortable that I really have to challenge myself."