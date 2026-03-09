Why The Bride! Bombed At The Box Office

Bad news for Maggie Gyllenhaal and her stars Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale: their big new release "The Bride!" flopped at the box office. So what happened? Keep reading, and watch our video above to find out.

First things first. A radical retelling of both Mary Shelley's seminal novel "Frankenstein" and the pop culture property known as the Bride of Frankenstein, "The Bride!" — which was written and directed by Gyllenhaal, whose brother Jake and husband Peter Sarsgaard also feature prominently — uses a truly innovative and fun framework. In the film, star Buckley begins the story as a Chicago woman named Ida who happens to be palling around with mobsters; when they either accidentally or intentionally shove her down a flight of stairs, she's subsequently buried in an unmarked grave. That's where the Monster (Bale), who goes by "Frank" or "Frankie," and his science-minded supporter and co-hort Dr. Cornelia Euphronious (Annette Bening) "reinvigorate" Ida and name her simply "the Bride," making her Frank's mate by default. From there, the Bride, who ultimately adopts the name "Penelope," tries to find her place in the world alongside Frank.

"The Bride!" is a bombastic, heightened, and super-stylized approach to this classic horror tale, but sadly, it radically underperformed at the weekend box office. So what exactly happened here? Well, it's actuallt a combination of several different factors. First of all, "The Bride!" comes on the heels of a totally different re-telling of "Frankenstein," and that other one is nominated for an Oscar; beyond that, it faced some stuff competition from a huge original Pixar flick, had a pretty enormous budget, and was likely bogged down by less-than-glowing reviews just before it officially hit theaters on March 6, 2026. Here's why "The Bride!" got left at the proverbial altar at the weekend box office.