Why The Bride! Bombed At The Box Office
Bad news for Maggie Gyllenhaal and her stars Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale: their big new release "The Bride!" flopped at the box office. So what happened? Keep reading, and watch our video above to find out.
First things first. A radical retelling of both Mary Shelley's seminal novel "Frankenstein" and the pop culture property known as the Bride of Frankenstein, "The Bride!" — which was written and directed by Gyllenhaal, whose brother Jake and husband Peter Sarsgaard also feature prominently — uses a truly innovative and fun framework. In the film, star Buckley begins the story as a Chicago woman named Ida who happens to be palling around with mobsters; when they either accidentally or intentionally shove her down a flight of stairs, she's subsequently buried in an unmarked grave. That's where the Monster (Bale), who goes by "Frank" or "Frankie," and his science-minded supporter and co-hort Dr. Cornelia Euphronious (Annette Bening) "reinvigorate" Ida and name her simply "the Bride," making her Frank's mate by default. From there, the Bride, who ultimately adopts the name "Penelope," tries to find her place in the world alongside Frank.
"The Bride!" is a bombastic, heightened, and super-stylized approach to this classic horror tale, but sadly, it radically underperformed at the weekend box office. So what exactly happened here? Well, it's actuallt a combination of several different factors. First of all, "The Bride!" comes on the heels of a totally different re-telling of "Frankenstein," and that other one is nominated for an Oscar; beyond that, it faced some stuff competition from a huge original Pixar flick, had a pretty enormous budget, and was likely bogged down by less-than-glowing reviews just before it officially hit theaters on March 6, 2026. Here's why "The Bride!" got left at the proverbial altar at the weekend box office.
The Bride! is an audacious, fun movie from writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal, but it faced tough odds at the box office
We've seen the Bride of Frankenstein on-screen a handful of times ... so was Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jessie Buckley's attempt to make a standalone movie for this iconic character a case of "too little, too late?" Maybe. Again, "The Bride!" has the true misfortune of being compared to Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein," the 2025 Netflix release that casts Jacob Elordi as the well-intentioned doctor's creation (and Elordi is so great in it that he scored an Oscar nod of his own for best supporting actor). The fact that "Frankenstein" dropped late last year can't be great for "The Bride," because it just doesn't feel like quite enough time to keep the projects separate.
Plus, if "The Bride!" had delayed its release by just a little bit, there's a very strong possibility that it could have added a little something to its promotional materials. Without question, Buckley is the favorite to win best actress at the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026 for her starring role in "Hamnet," where she portrays Agnes, the long-suffering and loving wife of William Shakespeare who loses a child. If "The Bride!" got to put "Oscar winner Jessie Buckley" in all of its commercials, that might have helped drive some interest in the film, especially because "Hamnet" hasn't been in theaters for some time.
A number of other factors unfortunately led "The Bride!" to flop, including a pretty sizable budget and potential studio interference that toned down Gyllenhaal's interpretation of the film's violence. In any case, "The Bride!" is in theaters now, and again, our video about its box office performance will spell all of this out for you up above.