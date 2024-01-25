Chicago Med Showrunners Reveal How They Fill The Void When An Actor Exits - Exclusive

"Chicago Med" Season 9 picks up six months after the events of the previous season (reflecting the extended time gap due to the Hollywood strikes that took place in real life), and a new physician has joined the Emergency Department: Dr. Mitch Ripley, played by Luke Mitchell of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." It is immediately established that Dr. Ripley already has a connection to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center even though we have never seen him before. He is a former patient of Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt), creating friction between the two.

Of the interlocking storyline, Diane Frolov says, "We always want to bring a character in that has some connection in some way with our cast. We give them a backstory that is going to cause some conflict, and maybe some love."

But Andrew Schneider is quick to point out that he and Frolov "are not looking to replace an actor, but to find an actor, a character, with a different dynamic, a fresh dynamic, that will keep the show alive."

So, what exactly does it take to launch a new character that the "Chicago Med" audience will hopefully become invested in? "[It takes] a very interesting backstory that makes you curious about them and makes you want to know [more] about them and to see how they'll interact with the other characters," says Schneider.

Plus, Frolov adds, it's important to find the right actor. "There's a long casting process," she says. "You get to hear the dialogue beforehand and see how it's working."

As for whether fans should brace for any more departures in the truncated, 13-episode Season 9, Schneider puts their minds at ease, saying, "I don't think they should brace for that. They should look forward to our new characters interacting with the characters that are in place."

Season 9 of "Chicago Med" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will stream the next day on Peacock.