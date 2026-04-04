10 Best Sci-Fi Shows Streaming On Paramount Plus

Cast: Rod Sterling, Robert McCord, Jay Overholts

Rod Sterling, Robert McCord, Jay Overholts Creator: Rod Serling

Rod Serling Number of Episodes: 156

156 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%

92% Where to Watch: Paramount+

The anthology series "The Twilight Zone" presents a new story in each episode, often bookmarked by host Rod Serling speaking to the audience. You can never predict the ending of each episode, though it will often make sense after the intended moral is revealed. Some of the best "Twilight Zone" episodes include monks holding prisoners, a pilot that may not have ever existed, and a UFO crashing near a diner.

While much of the show is rooted in something otherworldly, there are also episodes that have undertones of horror or fantasy. Combined with its anthology format, "The Twilight Zone" becomes not only one of the best science fiction series, but one of the best television programs of all time. There have been three revivals, and arguably, projects like "Black Mirror" have capitalized on the genre, but nothing lives up to the original.

Reviews highlight that, while "The Twilight Zone" is known for its twist endings, the show is more than a gimmick. "It didn't just rely on the twist, as so many inferior anthology programs would do in the future," Brian Tallerico wrote for RogerEbert.com. "The twist was often just an element of the art, which is why we can watch these episodes again even when we know the end of classics like 'Eye of the Beholder' and 'To Serve Man.'"