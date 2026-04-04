10 Best Sci-Fi Shows Streaming On Paramount Plus
When audiences think of Paramount+, chances are they think of Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe. But while it's arguably the streamer's staple franchise, there's more to this platform's catalogue than meets the eye that's worth exploring. What may not be as obvious is that Paramount+ is also home to some amazing science fiction content, like "Star Trek" and "Interstellar," that's often overshadowed by the westerns dominating the streaming app.
The genre is vast, encompassing everything from alien invasions to strange, otherworldly occurrences that cut towns off from the rest of Earth, which can make it difficult to decide which sci-fi series to watch next. If you're having a hard time choosing, buckle into your ship's captain's chair, because you're in for an exciting ride across the best of Paramount+'s sci-fi shows. Whether you're looking for extraterrestrials, trips to faraway galaxies, paranormal investigators, or simply to dive back into your favorite franchises, there's something for all sci-fi fans on Paramount+.
The Twilight Zone
- Cast: Rod Sterling, Robert McCord, Jay Overholts
- Creator: Rod Serling
- Number of Episodes: 156
- Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%
- Where to Watch: Paramount+
The anthology series "The Twilight Zone" presents a new story in each episode, often bookmarked by host Rod Serling speaking to the audience. You can never predict the ending of each episode, though it will often make sense after the intended moral is revealed. Some of the best "Twilight Zone" episodes include monks holding prisoners, a pilot that may not have ever existed, and a UFO crashing near a diner.
While much of the show is rooted in something otherworldly, there are also episodes that have undertones of horror or fantasy. Combined with its anthology format, "The Twilight Zone" becomes not only one of the best science fiction series, but one of the best television programs of all time. There have been three revivals, and arguably, projects like "Black Mirror" have capitalized on the genre, but nothing lives up to the original.
Reviews highlight that, while "The Twilight Zone" is known for its twist endings, the show is more than a gimmick. "It didn't just rely on the twist, as so many inferior anthology programs would do in the future," Brian Tallerico wrote for RogerEbert.com. "The twist was often just an element of the art, which is why we can watch these episodes again even when we know the end of classics like 'Eye of the Beholder' and 'To Serve Man.'"
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
- Cast: Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush
- Creators: Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet
- Number of Episodes: 30
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
- Where to Watch: Paramount+
A spin-off of "Star Trek: Discovery" and prequel to "Star Trek: The Original Series," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" shows audiences Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew on the USS Enterprise. Like the ship's previous (and future) missions, they explore new systems and civilizations, but there's the added dynamic of a younger Kirk, not yet a captain, opposing Pike's decisions. It presents the difference between them as captains, and Kirk's growth before taking over the Enterprise.
"Star Trek" has been many things over the years, but "Strange New Worlds" succeeds in bringing a more comedic approach to the franchise. As fun as watching "Star Trek" can be, it's often incredibly serious because of the themes it covers, which doesn't always leave much room for humor. The Hollywood Reporter describes "Strange New Worlds" as "bright, optimistic and fundamentally episodic in nature."
One of the best rated "Star Trek" entries on Rotten Tomatoes with a 98% for the first season, "Strange New Worlds" expertly connects to the original series and integrating itself into the universe, going back to what fans love about the first show. NPR calls it "original recipe 'Star Trek.'"
Jeff & Some Aliens
- Cast: Brett Gelman, Alessandro Minoli. Josh Fadem
- Creators: Sean Donnelly, Alessandro Minoli
- Number of Episodes: 10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
- Where to Watch: Paramount+
A common theme in science fiction is aliens studying humans. "Jeff & Some Aliens" features that very topic as three aliens find the most average person they can, in this case Jeff (Brett Gelman), for their studies. He doesn't have any talents, he's not known for anything, he just exists, even if he isn't as average as they thought him to be.
"Jeff & Some Aliens" succeeds because of the dynamic between the titular characters. Jeff is unafraid to be honest, acting as part-tour guide part-condescending parent. He drives the aliens to the Grand Canyon, but then scolds them for not appreciating one of the natural wonders of Earth. He takes them to a fast food Mexican restaurant, but yells at them for interrupting while taking their order from the backseat. It's fun to watch because neither Jeff nor the aliens hold back their thoughts.
Despite positive reviews, and even a 100% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, "Jeff & Some Aliens" only had one season. Den of Geek called the show "delightful chaos," highlighting that there is in fact still something new and different you can do with this type of story. The AV Club praises Gelman's performance, noting that he "finds the human in the cartoon."
Star Trek: The Next Generation
- Cast: Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton
- Creator: Gene Roddenberry
- Number of Episodes: 178
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%
- Where to Watch: Paramount+
"Star Trek: The Next Generation" takes place canonically after the original series, "Star Trek: The Animated Series," and a chunk of the movies. Audiences still get to see the USS Enterprise, but the project introduces Patrick Stewart's Captain Jean-Luc Picard, giving fans a new captain to meet and explore the Milky Way galaxy with.
While many would argue you should begin with the original "Star Trek," "The Next Generation" does all the same things, but better. Widely considered one of the best cult and science fiction shows ever made, it gained the kind of steam the original show didn't. With seven seasons and over 150 episodes, the series explored a variety of topics and cemented the franchise's place in popular culture.
Averaging a 92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Next Generation" gets praise for its improved visual effects and carrying on the themes of the original series. Phelim O'Neill writes for The Guardian that it is "arguably the most successful and recognisable of all the many offshoots of the 'Trek' franchise" because it captured the "bottled lightning of the original and in many ways [surpassed] it."
Invader Zim
- Cast: Richard Steven Horvitz, Andy Berman, Rosearik Rikki Simons
- Creator: Jhonen Vasquez
- Number of Episodes: 27
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
- Where to Watch: Paramount+
What happens when an alien and his malfunctioning robot come face to face with a paranormal investigator who happens to be a child? In the animated science fiction series "Invader Zim," Zim (Richard Steven Horvitz), an alien in disguise, just wants to take over Earth, but Dib (Andy Berman), a human who knows exactly who Zim is, works to stop him. Zim's plan could get him unexiled from his home planet, but that's only if it actually works.
Is "Invader Zim" a children's show? Yes, and that's what makes it awesome. A kid tries to convince anyone who will listen that Zim is not human, and despite the bullying he receives about it, he's certain he's right. It encourages children to be themselves in a science fiction setting, has a fun alien and a lovable robot, and a bit of dark humor that when put together, creates a unique show.
"Invader Zim" has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 91% from audiences, with many reviews discussing its appeal for both children and adults. The AV Club writes that it "welcomed critical acclaim for straddling the line between child and adult entertainment."
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
- Cast: Avery Brooks, René Auberjonois, Terry Farrell
- Creators: Rick Berman, Michael Piller
- Number of Episodes: 176
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%
- Where to Watch: Paramount+
Ready to get off the USS Enterprise and spend time on a different ship? "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" introduces the Deep Space Nine space station to continue exploring the Milky Way galaxy. The tone is a bit different from other "Star Trek" series since the station is manned by members of the United Federation of Planets and Bajorans, citizens of the nearest planet, Bajor, making it a joint exploration effort. The catch? Deep Space Nine is meant to go into a wormhole filled with noncorporeal aliens, and the Bajorans put them on a pedestal, meaning the two parties running the station have different goals.
With seven seasons, "Deep Space Nine" looks into trade politics and conflicts between the various civilizations around the space station, even needing a ship to protect the station in later seasons. Everything fans love about "Star Trek" is there, but it's a fresh spin on the themes since the focus isn't solely on the ship's characters.
"Deep Space Nine" averages a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, with Season 1 reviews highlighting the writing and characters as the project's strong points. Lisa Kestler wrote for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the pilot "was peopled with well-developed, fascinating, engrossing characters."
Halo
- Cast: Pablo Schreiber, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac
- Developers: Kyle Killen, Steven Kane
- Number of Episodes: 17
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%
- Where to Watch: Paramount+
Based on the video game of the same name, "Halo" is about a war between humans and aliens. It's a bit more nuanced than that, with the aliens actually being an alliance of several extraterrestrial groups all determined to decimate humanity. Set in the near-future of the 26th century, technology is far more advanced, giving humans a fighting chance against their adversaries.
Part of what's great about the genre is that, oftentimes, it boils down to a simple battle of us versus them. In "Halo," it's more than just a group of aliens trying to take over Earth. John (Pablo Schreiber), a leader within the human armed forces, questions his role within the United Nations Space Command, going against orders to learn how important he is to the war. The series hits on themes of self discovery and personal identity, all while wrapped up in the war effort.
"Halo's" initial reviews from critics gave it a 70% on Rotten Tomatoes for the first season, but the show improved immensely with its second season, earning a 90% from critics. Reviews highlight better storytelling, with Comicbook.com calling the season's narrative "a much cleaner and more accessible premise."
Star Trek: Lower Decks
- Cast: Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells
- Creator: Mike McMahan
- Number of Episodes: 50
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
- Where to Watch: Paramount+
"Star Trek: Lower Decks" is the second animated series in the "Star Trek" franchise. It follows a group of characters who are grunts within Starfleet on the USS Cerritos. Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), D'Vana Tendi (Noël Wells), and Sam Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) work their way up to become lieutenants by the end of the series. Along the way, they go on missions to new planets, experience relationship woes, and even gets stuck in a time dilation after a disastrous michelada spill.
"Lower Decks" is a great entry point for new "Star Trek" fans. It has everything to love about the franchise, without require watching all the other series to enjoy it. By following a set of characters are seen as nobodies since and being set on a different, less important ship, the audience gets to see what it's looks like to be an average member of Starfleet through their eyes.
Under the Dome
- Cast: Mike Vogel, Rachelle Lefevre, Natalie Martinez
- Developer: Brian K. Vaughan
- Number of Episodes: 39
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%
- Where to Watch: Paramount+
Based on the Stephen King book of the same name, "Under the Dome" follows a small town in Maine encapsulated by a massive dome. Where did the dome come from? Who or what put it there? Nobody knows, but the citizens stuck inside are determined to figure out what's going on and if a recent archaeological discovery is connected to their new problem.
"Under the Dome" isn't just a sci-fi series: it's a mystery and a survival drama. The presence of the dome means they're cut off from everything, including the trucks that would stock their stores. The town has to decide how to run itself, effectively forced into becoming a self-sustaining ecosystem. It's a great combination of genres that highlights scientific discovery, unknown technology and societies, and the issues that arise when our survival instincts come out.
"Under the Dome" was ahead of its time upon its release in the 2010s, fitting in better with shows like "Silo" and "Fallout" today. The series received praise for its special effects and the narrative set up from critics. Tim Goodman wrote that the pilot is "filled with a lot of storytelling promise" in his review for The Hollywood Reporter, a sentiment echoed across the board.
Star Trek: The Animated Series
- Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley
- Creator: Gene Roddenberry
- Number of Episodes: 22
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
- Where to Watch: Paramount+
The original animated show of the franchise, "Star Trek: The Animated Series" sees the cast of "Star Trek: The Original Series" in cartoon form. Their journey on the USS Enterprise continues, complete with Spock rescuing himself from the past, an amusement park vacation, and possibly causing a plague that wipes out the population of a planet.
"The Animated Series" is technically a continuation of the first show, but animation gave the creators room to be more imaginative with the creatures the crew of the USS Enterprise came face to face with. It also allowed them to build out the universe and try more daring narratives. "Despite wonky animation and trippy colours, these 22 bitesize Treks pushed the boundaries with stories about a species of mer-people and a universe where time runs backwards," Duncan Barrett wrote for The Guardian.
With a 94% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, reviews deem the show to be on the same level as the live-action series that came before it. "Regardless, it feels like classic 'Trek,'" Luke Y. Thompson wrote for Forbes. "And if you've never seen it, it literally is like discovering that all this time, there was a fourth season you didn't know about."