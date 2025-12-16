10 Most Underrated Stephen King Adaptations

There's no one quite like Stephen King. The man is responsible for some of the most iconic horror novels of all time, from "The Shining" and "Carrie" to "Pet Sematary" and "It." Those four have all been made into excellent films, ones that come up just about any time King's name does. His Constant Readers are well aware that there are plenty of other adaptations, too, both good and bad. He's a famously prolific writer, releasing at least one novel a year for most of his career, which means there's a wealth of material for people to adapt ... and boy, have they. For every critically-acclaimed standout like "The Mist," there's a deservedly-mocked misfire like "Maximum Overdrive," which some call King's worst film ever.

Most King films land somewhere in the middle. Some seem like lesser works only compared to more immediately-famous, similar adaptations. Others flew entirely under the radar when they were released, but deserve wider audiences. Some on this list, you've probably (incorrectly!) heard were bad; others, you've probably never even heard of.

Still, they're all worthwhile. After all, again, there's no one quite like Stephen King. He has a unique ability to entertain even as he makes you think. His stories alternate between horrifying and heartfelt, scary and sweet, frightening and funny. Some of the most underrated King adaptations blend all of the above; even if they're not "good" by most metrics, they're singular experiences you wouldn't get from any other writer.