Halo Season 2's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Critics United - But Is It Worth Watching?

Master Chief in armor Adrienne Szabo/Paramount+
By Pauli Poisuo/

"Halo" Season 2 continues the video game-inspired story of Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber), with its first-look trailer raising the stakes for the character by teasing his toughest battle yet. This season is also brought to viewers by a new showrunner, David Wiener. So should fans of the game series stick around after the lukewarm audience response Season 1 received?

If you ask Rotten Tomatoes, the answer is a resounding yes. The first reviews of "Halo" Season 2 are in, and it boasts an impressive 90% Tomatometer rating — a vast improvement from Season 1's 70%. Several of the positive reviews point out the season's impressive action and improved focus, comparing it favorably to its predecessor. As such, it seems that "Halo" fans who enjoyed Season 1 won't be disappointed, and even those who didn't much care for the show might want to check out what the action-packed new season brings.

Halo Season 2 is heading toward some of the biggest story beats in the games

Master Chief with troops Paramount+

Even without critics' seal of approval, "Halo" is starting to get extremely interesting. Season 2 will feature the Fall of Reach, a massive battle around which a significant part of the franchise's lore revolves. Thanks to the prequel game "Halo: Reach," many fans have played the disastrous campaign themselves, so the show's take on the arc may very well intrigue them.

The combination of a new showrunner, good reviews, hard-hitting action, and one of the franchise's most pivotal battles looming on the horizon seems promising. What's more, if Season 2 is successful enough to guarantee the series' future, there are many other interesting events to explore — after all, since the season covers the battle against the Covenant on Reach, it should only be a matter of time before the Flood starts terrorizing the live-action show.

