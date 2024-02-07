Halo Season 2's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Critics United - But Is It Worth Watching?

"Halo" Season 2 continues the video game-inspired story of Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber), with its first-look trailer raising the stakes for the character by teasing his toughest battle yet. This season is also brought to viewers by a new showrunner, David Wiener. So should fans of the game series stick around after the lukewarm audience response Season 1 received?

If you ask Rotten Tomatoes, the answer is a resounding yes. The first reviews of "Halo" Season 2 are in, and it boasts an impressive 90% Tomatometer rating — a vast improvement from Season 1's 70%. Several of the positive reviews point out the season's impressive action and improved focus, comparing it favorably to its predecessor. As such, it seems that "Halo" fans who enjoyed Season 1 won't be disappointed, and even those who didn't much care for the show might want to check out what the action-packed new season brings.