10 Strongest Jujutsu Kaisen Characters, Ranked By Power

Gege Akutami's "Jujutsu Kaisen" is a massively popular tale about a world where protective jujutsu sorcerers and hostile curses duke it out, using special techniques and domain expansions that draw from the energy that virtually all living beings carry. As this setup suggests, the series is also filled to the brim with extremely powerful characters.

If you're reading this and love "Jujutsu Kaisen," you probably already know two things. One, 10 characters is way too small a list to feature all the powerhouses on the show, and two, there's an excellent chance that some of your favorites aren't on here. Indeed, folks like the internet-breaking Kento Nanami (voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda in Japanese and David Vincent in the English dub) are absent, and to underline just how powerful the characters in this series are, even the powerful "Jujutsu Kaisen" protagonist Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki and Adam McArthur) is hovering just outside the Top 10. So, the question is: Who are powerful enough to actually make it on the list?

Before we begin, one note to fans who have only been keeping up with the anime: In order to accurately describe some characters' true power, we'll cover some feats that, at the time of writing, have only been seen in the manga. With these spoilers in mind, let's find out who made the list!