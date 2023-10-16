Jujutsu Kaisen: Who Is Kento Nanami & Why Is He Breaking The Internet?

"Jujutsu Kaisen" Season 2, Episode 12 offers plenty of the kind of action the series is known for. However, if the fandom's reaction is any indication, one particular character stands out: Kento Nanami (Kenjiro Tsuda), who delivers an intense and one-sided beatdown to curse user Haruta Shigemo (Wataru Hatami) after the latter brutally attacks and tortures Akari Nitta (Sora Tokui) and Nobara Kugisaki (Asami Seto). Nanami is a powerful Grade 1 jujutsu sorcerer, and the scene shows exactly what kind of powerhouse this makes him.

Nanami's unique suit-and-goggles character design, sheer power, and businesslike approach to life and combat alike are already impressive, but the way he utterly curb-stomps Shigemo while calmly repeating the same question about the number and location of his allies has caught many fans' attention. They've been particularly impressed by the moment Nanami strides up to Shigemo and grabs the downed opponent by the ponytail to interrogate him the third and final time before delivering the final blow. TikTok users like @joe__anime, @iizukei, @user10282927200192, and @yuriinai have posted clips of the moment to tens of thousands of views and likes. User @getosbangs_ specifically appreciated how Nanami's physique is now in line with his power. "Whoever buffed him needs a RAISE," the account commented.

Nanami and Shigemo's ponytail moment has also received significant attention on X (formerly known as Twitter), where user @biyuuji's post of the clip has been viewed over 28 million times. Fan accounts like @JJKPerfectShots, @JJK_Mya, and the somewhat more Nanami-specific @hourly_nanami have also raked in seven-figure views with posts about the hair-pulling scene and the fight that leads to it. The same applies to the official @animetv_jp account, which summed up the fandom's feelings with a few shots of the viral moment, accompanied by the text, "Nanami Kento. That's the tweet."