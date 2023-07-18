Jujutsu Kaisen: How Did Suguru Geto Become The Main Villain?

This article contains spoilers for the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc of Jujutsu Kaisen

The way that the timeline has unfolded in "Jujutsu Kaisen" can definitely be a bit confusing for fans who haven't read the manga by Gege Akutami. Spread across three different timelines in reverse chronology, it's easy to see how watching the story as it's presented in the anime can be confounding, specifically when it comes to characters like Suguru Geto (Takahiro Sakurai/Lex Lang).

After all, when we first meet Geto in the "Jujutsu Kaisen" anime, we don't even know who he is. He's merely a member of the shadowy group of powerful cursed spirits who are seeking to take out jujutsu sorcerers in hopes of unleashing further curses on humanity. All the same, this changes drastically when we see him as the main antagonist in the prequel film, "Jujutsu Kaisen 0."

While we can infer that he has survived as a cursed spirit himself after his death at the hands of his former friend Satoru Gojo (Yuichi Nakamura/Kaiji Tang), this still doesn't explain how he went so far beyond his good-natured, responsible character arc in the current episodes, which flash back to when he and Gojo were still close.