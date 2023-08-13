Jujutsu Kaisen: What Are The Six Eyes Skills? Gojo's Powers Explained
As "Jujutsu Kaisen" airs its second season, everyone's favorite jujutsu sorcerer and mentor, Satoru Gojo (Yuichi Nakamura/Kaiji Tang), has become even more of a focal point for the anime's story than he was in Season 1. Considering that the "Hidden Inventory/Premature Death" arc focused largely on the character's past, it seems that Gojo's past with antagonist Suguro Geto (Takahiro Sakurai/Lex Lang) will be extremely pivotal to the upcoming Shibuya Incident arc.
However, since we've now witnessed Gojo's powers across three different timelines, fans might need a refresher on how the powerful sorcerer's Six Eyes technique works in the first place. With regard to Six Eyes, the first thing that you need to know is that this is a family-based technique. And, because it is passed down through Gojo's family, it can only be used by members of his clan.
The Six Eyes appear to be named for how they allow Gojo to see different levels of reality in "Jujutsu Kaisen," allowing him to shift the way he perceives matter and energy at will. They allow him to see cursed energy and also give Gojo the ability to see even with his eyes closed or covered in a vision style similar to infrared goggles.
Gojo possesses both the Six Eyes and Limitless techniques
The Six Eyes technique also allows Satoru Gojo to perceive and magnify distant people and objects, read someone's curse energy, and figure out what their powers are and how they work. This gives him the ability to be more precise when it comes to manipulating and directing curse energy than any other character in "Jujutsu Kaisen."
Coupled with the Limitless technique, which Gojo also inherited from his family lineage, this makes Gojo almost completely unstoppable. In fact, when the union of cursed spirits seeks to move their villainous plans forward, one of the first things they decide is that they will somehow have to trap Gojo in order for their operation to have a chance of succeeding.
Still, the Six Eyes ability is not without its drawbacks. Since Gojo can't turn it off, he often keeps his eyes covered unless he requires the full depth of his abilities. This is because having his eyes uncovered at all times is overwhelming for the jujutsu sorcerer, as he has so many levels of perception that are active at any one time.
Though "Jujutsu Kaisen" is currently on a short break following the "Hidden Inventory/Premature Death" storyline, fans can expect to see Gojo and his Six Eyes back in action when Season 2 returns with new episodes on August 31, 2023.