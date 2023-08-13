Jujutsu Kaisen: What Are The Six Eyes Skills? Gojo's Powers Explained

As "Jujutsu Kaisen" airs its second season, everyone's favorite jujutsu sorcerer and mentor, Satoru Gojo (Yuichi Nakamura/Kaiji Tang), has become even more of a focal point for the anime's story than he was in Season 1. Considering that the "Hidden Inventory/Premature Death" arc focused largely on the character's past, it seems that Gojo's past with antagonist Suguro Geto (Takahiro Sakurai/Lex Lang) will be extremely pivotal to the upcoming Shibuya Incident arc.

However, since we've now witnessed Gojo's powers across three different timelines, fans might need a refresher on how the powerful sorcerer's Six Eyes technique works in the first place. With regard to Six Eyes, the first thing that you need to know is that this is a family-based technique. And, because it is passed down through Gojo's family, it can only be used by members of his clan.

The Six Eyes appear to be named for how they allow Gojo to see different levels of reality in "Jujutsu Kaisen," allowing him to shift the way he perceives matter and energy at will. They allow him to see cursed energy and also give Gojo the ability to see even with his eyes closed or covered in a vision style similar to infrared goggles.