How Did Geto Survive Death In Jujutsu Kaisen?

This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Characters have a knack for coming back from the dead on TV, but anime and manga take that trope to a whole other level. The heroes and villains of the medium have survived death in some of the most improbable ways this side of comic book superheroes, often with varying degrees of success as far as storytelling goes.

That's why fans could be forgiven for being skeptical about Suguro Geto's (Takahiro Sakurai/Lex Lang) survival in "Jujutsu Kaisen." Though the character has been active with the antagonists of the series since very early on, fans watched him get killed in the prequel movie "Jujutsu Kaisen 0." This naturally led to viewers wondering how he could still be alive.

Well, as a recent plot twist revealed, Geto is indeed dead, and his body is actually being piloted by a sorcerer named Kenjaku. The revelation came when Geto finally revealed the source of the scars he's had since coming back from the dead, undoing his stitches with a shockingly casual tone before revealing the new brain that inhabits his body. But who is Kenjaku, and why did he take Geto's body in the first place? Well, it would seem that Kenjaku has survived for ages using this ability, moving from body to body to stay alive long enough to complete his plan.