What The Cast Of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Looks Like In Real Life

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is finally here, continuing the story fans loved in 2023's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" — and, of course, making full characters out of Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Bowser, the beloved figures from Nintendo's storied game franchise. So who voices these characters, and what do they look like in real life?

First things first. "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," without getting into any big spoilers, picks up shortly after the first one ends — and in that inaugural movie, Mario (Chris Pratt), his brother Luigi (Charlie Day), and their new friend Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) manage to defeat the destructive dinosaur Bowser (Jack Black) and shrink him down to a teeny-tiny size so he stops wreaking havoc on the universe. In this movie, Bowser's ambitious son Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie) decides he needs to rescue his dad from the good guys and capture a princess in the process, but he's not trying to kidnap Peach; elsewhere, Mario and Luigi open up a blocked warp pipe and discover their new friend and ally Luigi (Donald Glover), a friendly green dinosaur who will eat just about anything.

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" boasts a seriously star-studded cast, including one Emmy winner and one Oscar winner — so what do they look like in real life?