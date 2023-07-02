Does Charlie Day Actually Sing In It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia?

The gang in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" isn't particularly skilled or ambitious, save when it comes to matters of scheming, handling their sedatives, or beating Boggs. Much of the show's humor is mined from their collective incompetence (to which they are totally oblivious), so when a character exhibits an actual talent, it's all the more surprising.

Enter Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day) and his knack for piano, a skill that first comes to light in Season 3. "Keyboards just make sense to me, man," he says to Mac in Episode 9. "I get 'em, ya know?" Over the course of the long-running series, Charlie repeatedly shows off his musical proclivities, whether it's in his original musical, "The Nightman Cometh," or the charming theme song that he writes for Paddy's. Some fans might be interested to learn that not only is Day really playing piano on "Always Sunny," but that impressive set of pipes is his, as well.

In 2009, Day and the rest of the cast took their talents on the road to tour one of the best "Always Sunny" episodes, "The Nightman Cometh," live. "I got to play rock star for a few days," Day told Vice. "When you hear people singing the songs you wrote, as silly as they may be, that's an experience I thought I'd never get to have. It was just a rush. I can see why people want to become rock stars."