The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Review: A Fun And Flashy Nintendo Adventure

When I reviewed "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" for Looper in 2023, I was of two minds about it: my nerd brain had fun, while my critic brain was underwhelmed. There was pleasure to be had in the game-accurate design and Easter eggs, but also a sense this pleasure should have felt guiltier than it did for most of the film's older viewers. It was bizarre seeing so many "Animation is cinema" posts going viral on social media treating this perfectly generic children's babysitter movie as if it was somehow the artistic equal of even second-tier Disney, let alone Studio Ghibli or some *gasp* actual adult animation!

Then again, none other than Martin Scorsese told Deadline, "Films like 'Mario Brothers' are excellent for younger people." And his definition of "younger people" seemed to include people in their 30s and 40s, so maybe I was being too much of a snob for letting issues of plot and dialogue interfere with the Nintendo nostalgia-gasms. I respect Italian kings standing up for one other!

Both my critic brain and my nerd brain are happy to say that "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is superior to its predecessor. It hasn't somehow become great cinema — it's still barely a story — but it has a greater sense of wonder and excitement, correcting some of the bigger issues interfering with my enjoyment of the first movie. Basically, this sequel reduces the amount of Illumination nonsense (obvious jokes, even more obvious pop music selections) and increases the amount of Nintendo nonsense (oh, if you've enjoyed any "Mario" game over the past 40 years, you will be pandered to, and you are not immune to corporate propaganda). It's still nonsense, and the more time passes since my screening, the more my critic brain finds quibbles, but it's nonsense I could surrender to for 98 minutes.