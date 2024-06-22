The Spy Kids Character You Likely Didn't Realize Was Played By Glen Powell

These days, Glen Powell is everywhere. The guy has been in everything from a Netflix original romantic comedy to a Richard Linklater original to an epic action movie that ended up getting an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. With that in mind, you probably didn't notice that he briefly shows up in one of the "Spy Kids" movies.

The family-friendly series — led by Carmen Cortez (Alexa Vega) and her younger brother Juni (Daryl Sabara), as well as their parents Gregorio (Antonio Banderas) and Ingrid (Carla Gugino) — spans a handful of films and even got a TV spin-off ... and Powell plays a super-small role in the third movie. In 2003's "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over," where Juni learns that Carmen has been trapped inside of a video game due to the evil machinations of a former spy known as the Toymaker (played by Sylvester Stallone), Powell briefly plays a character simply named "Long-fingered boy." You can see him briefly in this clip helping Juni find his mech suit in an arena.

Clearly, Powell has come a long way. So what does he remember about his time in the "Spy Kids" franchise? According to a recent interview, not a whole lot — instead, it was a different early experience in the industry that changed his whole approach.