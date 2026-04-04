Why Georgie & Mandy Is The Worst Show In The Big Bang Theory Universe

The "Big Bang Theory" cinematic universe isn't going anywhere, so what's the worst show in the franchise? That would be "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," and it's not close.

Let's back up for a moment. Chuck Lorre's record-smashing ensemble sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," which he co-created with Bill Prady, ran from 2007 to 2019, and before that show even officially wrapped up, the spin-off "Young Sheldon" premiered in 2017. "Young Sheldon" aired its final episode in 2024, but the world wasn't, apparently, ready to wrap up the prequels just yet ... which is how we got "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage."

Created by veterans of both "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon" — specifically Lorre and two of his long-time colleagues Steven Molaro and Steve Holland — "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" centers around Montana Jordan's George Cooper Jr., dubbed "Georgie," who we met in "Young Sheldon" as the older brother of... well, younger Sheldon (Iain Armitage, taking over the role from Jim Parsons after he originated it on "The Big Bang Theory"). The "Mandy" in that wordy title refers to Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment), another major player we first met on "Young Sheldon" when she and Georgie had a romantic tryst only to discover that she's significantly older than he is. When she gets pregnant, they decide to keep the baby ... and their "domestic bliss" (and apparently, impending divorce?) serves as the foundation for "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage."

So why is this show really bad? Please, allow me to explain! From the wooden characters to the laugh track (yes, really) to a lack of depth and soul, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" isn't just a terrible sitcom. It actually drags down the entire "Big Bang Theory" cinematic universe.