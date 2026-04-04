Why Georgie & Mandy Is The Worst Show In The Big Bang Theory Universe
The "Big Bang Theory" cinematic universe isn't going anywhere, so what's the worst show in the franchise? That would be "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," and it's not close.
Let's back up for a moment. Chuck Lorre's record-smashing ensemble sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," which he co-created with Bill Prady, ran from 2007 to 2019, and before that show even officially wrapped up, the spin-off "Young Sheldon" premiered in 2017. "Young Sheldon" aired its final episode in 2024, but the world wasn't, apparently, ready to wrap up the prequels just yet ... which is how we got "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage."
Created by veterans of both "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon" — specifically Lorre and two of his long-time colleagues Steven Molaro and Steve Holland — "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" centers around Montana Jordan's George Cooper Jr., dubbed "Georgie," who we met in "Young Sheldon" as the older brother of... well, younger Sheldon (Iain Armitage, taking over the role from Jim Parsons after he originated it on "The Big Bang Theory"). The "Mandy" in that wordy title refers to Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment), another major player we first met on "Young Sheldon" when she and Georgie had a romantic tryst only to discover that she's significantly older than he is. When she gets pregnant, they decide to keep the baby ... and their "domestic bliss" (and apparently, impending divorce?) serves as the foundation for "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage."
So why is this show really bad? Please, allow me to explain! From the wooden characters to the laugh track (yes, really) to a lack of depth and soul, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" isn't just a terrible sitcom. It actually drags down the entire "Big Bang Theory" cinematic universe.
After Young Sheldon proved to be pretty good, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage drags this franchise down
Even though "Young Sheldon" — based on the unoriginal title alone — seemed destined to be a soulless cash grab, the show we got was ... pretty decent, actually. Iain Armitage, it should be said, is really good as young Sheldon (god, that being the title is infuriating when you try to write about it), and casting Zoe Perry as his mother Mary Cooper is a stroke of absolute genius when you consider that her mother, Oscar nominee Laurie Metcalf, plays an older version of the same character on "The Big Bang Theory" (more on her shortly).
This prequel also manages to change a little bit of Sheldon's backstory for the better; even though Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper rarely has a nice word to say about his late father George Cooper Sr. (played by Lance Barber on "Young Sheldon"), the prequel series paints him as a guy who does try his best despite finding it difficult to connect with his brilliant son. Plus, the show delved into very real and serious emotions in its final season, which saw George Sr. die, and the Coopers mourn their fallen patriarch.
"Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" is, quite literally, a different story — in that it's hard to imagine who precisely asked for a spin-off focused on two of the most annoying characters from "Young Sheldon" (frankly, if Zoe Perry had been game, a hypothetical Mary Cooper spin-off would have been way better). It doesn't have any of the heart or soul of either of its predecessors, but just feels like a flat, lifeless attempt to capitalize on the popularity of the shows that came before it. One big reason? The characters are not engaging.
Not a single character seems like a real human on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
The general conceit of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" goes like this: Georgie and Mandy, raising their daughter Constance (nicknamed CeeCee), decide to move in with Mandy's parents Audrey and Jim McAllister (Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso) and her brother Connor (Dougie Baldwin) to save up some money. At first, Georgie works for Jim at his auto shop, but at the end of the show's first season, Jim retires — and Georgie bands together with his coworker Ruben (Jessie Prez) to buy the shop.
Sounds okay, right? It's not! We'll circle back to the laugh track in a minute, but even if this show didn't employ this wholly irritating device, its characters just don't even feel ... human. Montana Jordan, shoved into the spotlight after playing a mere supporting character on "Young Sheldon," largely doesn't feel ready for prime time, and his chemistry with Emily Osment is totally lacking, to say the least. Jones and Sasso are both industry veterans delivering lackluster performances. Baldwin is sort of fun as Connor, but his role seems to be "guy who likes weird music" and in a baffling bit of blocking, he spends an inordinate amount of time stuck in a corner of the McAllister kitchen delivering snarky asides like he's a Sim who hasn't been given concrete directions.
The characters on "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" just feel ... empty. Everyone is more or less phoning this in (Osment gives it her best shot, but nobody's helping her), and it makes you absolutely yearn for the artistic stylings of "The Big Bang Theory." At least you felt like the characters on that show liked each other, and even the laugh track didn't feel quite as bad.
The laugh track on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage has aged like milk
People, understandably, make fun of the laugh track on "The Big Bang Theory," mainly because most TV sitcoms had dispensed with this device by the time it premiered. There are YouTube videos of the show with the laugh track removed, where we have to watch the actors hit their mark, deliver their lines, and patiently wait for the audience reaction before they can keep going with the scene. Still, let's give credit where credit's due: "The Big Bang Theory" did shoot in front of a live studio audience, and not only did that audience really love what they were seeing, but the charismatic cast led by Jim Parsons kept them reacting loudly and authentically.
"Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" also films in front of a live studio audience, but you'd be forgiven if you think the laugh track is ... weirdly lackluster, compared to what you hear on "The Big Bang Theory." Seriously, it sounds downright phoned in. Beyond that, though, why even include this when "Young Sheldon" dispensed with the laugh track all together? In a 2017 interview with Heavy, Chuck Lorre explained the lack of a laugh track. "It's more intimate; the pacing is very different. We knew going in we'd be working with a cast of young children and that seemed more appropriate for them to do their best work," he said. "We wanted to give them an opportunity to work in a closed setting where they have the time to develop these characters."
Why this spin-off didn't utilize a multi-camera setup and follow in the "Young Sheldon" footsteps remains baffling — and at the end of the day, "Georgie & Mandy" is only fun when we're thinking about "Young Sheldon" and its legacy.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage only perks up when other major Young Sheldon characters come to play
Honestly, it feels like a bad omen for the potential continued success of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" that it only seems to perk up when characters from a show that concluded in 2024 pop up from time to time. Clearly Chuck Lorre, Steven Holland, and Steve Molaro couldn't rope Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, and Raegan Revord into committing to yet another time-consuming network sitcom that produces over 20 episodes per season — Perry, as we know, plays Sheldon and Georgie's mom Mary, Potts plays her mom Connie, and Revord plays Sheldon and Georgie's sister Missy — but they do show up from time to time. All that their presence accomplishes, though, is that it reminds viewers of how good they had it with "Young Sheldon."
To be honest, at least one aspect is unfair in that Perry and Potts, in particular, are just really good actresses capable of making anybody else look lackluster in comparison. You can quite literally feel the energy of the entire show pick up, though, whenever Perry, Potts, and Revord come back into play, and that does not seem like a good indicator for the future of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" by any metric. Yes, you could argue that this show's frankly absurd title suggests that it has a pretty imminent endpoint if it really is going to exclusively focus on the very first wedded union between Georgie and Mandy; we don't yet know if they split up and get together with other people or just keep marrying each other over and over again. Still, if a spin-off makes you yearn for the original, it's categorically not very good!
The title of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage sets up the show's journey — but is it even worth following?
"The Big Bang Theory" is not, despite its enduring popularity, a perfect show. At the end of the day, its laugh track is also annoying. Across its 12 seasons, it also features a bunch of overtly bad episodes and storylines, and certainly ran too long. Then there's the show's often odious treatment of women, which we've discussed at length here at Looper... don't get me started on the fake eating, either.
Despite all of that, what can't be contested is that "The Big Bang theory" has a massive amount of heart. The joyful chemistry between the series leads — yes, Jim Parsons, but also his co-stars Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Mayim Bialik, just to name a few — is palpable and fun to watch even if you find yourself irritated by the laugh track. That's just not true with "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage."
Let's look, once again, at that title. Again, we don't really know when this "first marriage" comes to an end or if Georgie and Mandy turn into one of those couples that constantly breaks up and gets back together. In any case, it ostensibly sets up the rest of the show's trajectory, but is anyone going to keep caring about these side characters from "Young Sheldon," which itself was already a spin-off? As we wait for the first non-prequel spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory" — "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," which will focus on the genuinely likable side character Stuart Bloom with Kevin Sussman reprising his role as the comic book store owner — maybe we can all make a pact to break up with Georgie and Mandy and meet them at divorce court.