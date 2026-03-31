Supergirl Trailer Breakdown: 5 Biggest Reveals Explained

"Supergirl" is the next major step for the burgeoning DC Universe, and the latest trailer shows that the upcoming film isn't all action and needle drops — there will be some genuine heart thrown in the mix, too. Looper predicted that "Supergirl" would be among the movies that are going to blow audiences away in 2026, and the newest trailer supports that.

Set to Jimmy Ruffin's "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted," the trailer gives us a better idea of what's at stake for Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) in this cosmic adventure. Both Kara and Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley) are out to get Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts) for the injustices he's placed on them, making it a very different story from what we got out of 2025's "Superman."

Even though we're pretty sure we know exactly how "Supergirl" ends, there can still be a few surprises thrown in the mix. The new trailer gives new characters time to shine and hints at very important plot points, so here's everything you might've missed.