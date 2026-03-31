Supergirl Trailer Breakdown: 5 Biggest Reveals Explained
"Supergirl" is the next major step for the burgeoning DC Universe, and the latest trailer shows that the upcoming film isn't all action and needle drops — there will be some genuine heart thrown in the mix, too. Looper predicted that "Supergirl" would be among the movies that are going to blow audiences away in 2026, and the newest trailer supports that.
Set to Jimmy Ruffin's "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted," the trailer gives us a better idea of what's at stake for Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) in this cosmic adventure. Both Kara and Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley) are out to get Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts) for the injustices he's placed on them, making it a very different story from what we got out of 2025's "Superman."
Even though we're pretty sure we know exactly how "Supergirl" ends, there can still be a few surprises thrown in the mix. The new trailer gives new characters time to shine and hints at very important plot points, so here's everything you might've missed.
Superman is rightfully worried about Supergirl
The "Supergirl" trailer begins with Kal-El leaving a message for Kara. He's curious as to when she's going to return to Earth. As the big blue boy scout, he's bound to be worried about his reckless cousin and her destructive behavior — to be fair, from what we've seen of her wild drinking in the previous trailer and in this new one, he has every right to be concerned. One thing's for sure: Supergirl is going to be a party girl in the DC Universe.
Supergirl showed up for a brief cameo at the end of James Gunn's "Superman," so it only makes sense for him to return the favor and appear in her film, even if it's just briefly. Featuring him in the trailer is a smart move, as it lets casual audiences know that if they liked "Superman," they should turn out for "Supergirl." This also hints at the connectedness of the new DCU — if there's already one nod to the larger cinematic universe, there could easily be others that hint toward future DC projects.
If Krypto dies, we riot
Krypto was a standout in "Superman." We learn at the end that technically Clark was only looking after Krypto momentarily for Kara, and she returns to pick her pooch up. That means he's back in "Supergirl," and we know that we'll get a baby version of the pup during some flashback sequences to Kara's home. But the newest "Supergirl" trailer also confirms something we've been dreading since it's been confirmed that "Supergirl" will borrow heavily from Tom King and Bilquis Evely's "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" comic. Early on in the trailer, Krypto gets shot with some kind of toxin, and it's stated how he only has three days to live.
This gives Kara the motivation necessary to go along with Ruthye on her own quest of revenge since Krem and his men murdered her father. Potential spoilers for the movie, but Krypto should be fine. After all, he lives at the end of "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," and he's far too marketable of a character to kill off this soon into the DC Universe. The trailer also shows Kara getting infected with something, as some kind of pathogen appears to be taking over her face. It's possible the film will see Kara briefly contend with a similar poison affecting Krypto. Or there could be some new threat out to get her.
Our best look yet at Kara's father
Most folks, whether they're comic book fans or not, can tell you Superman's origin. He was born on Krypton but got sent to Earth via a rocket as the planet was destroyed. "Supergirl" will add some wrinkles to that story in showing that not all of Krypton got destroyed immediately. A small portion of the population continued to live, but even that small part was doomed. As such, Kara is sent to live elsewhere via a similar rocket. And the new trailer shows Kara's father, Zor-El (David Krumholtz), seeing her off.
As for Kara's mother, Alura In-Ze (Emily Beecham), we know she's in the movie, but she isn't seen here. She has a more limited role in "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" where she dies before what's left of Krypton is destroyed. Fueled by her death and the knowledge that this small piece of city is doomed, Zor-El builds a rocket to save his daughter, imparting on her the wisdom shared by Alura: "Be good."
The new Supergirl trailer raises questions about what Kara was doing during Superman
The new "Supergirl" trailer is pretty emotional, really emphasizing how much Kara cares about Krypto because he's all she has left of her home. She tells Krypto directly, "Home is wherever you are, buddy," and "There's no home without you, buddy." It's clear she cares deeply for Krypto, so this makes the fact that she ditched him during the events of "Superman" a bit odd.
It doesn't seem like she was up to anything important, as she arrives at the Fortress of Solitude drunk. We see her drink and party in the trailer, but she still manages to have Krypto with her. Did she go to a party so wild she had no other option than to let Kal-El dog-sit for a while?
Above all else, the "Supergirl" trailer proves that Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) should be grateful that Superman rescued Krypto. If Kara showed up with Krypto imprisoned in a pocket dimension, there's a good chance she wouldn't have allowed Lex to live, such is her love for the dog.
Does Lobo turn heel?
A previous "Supergirl" trailer offered a brief glimpse of intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo (Jason Momoa). This time around, he actually gets some lines, like telling Kara she's hurting his head right before he downs a glass of alcohol (or whatever alien equivalent it might be). One thing all fans know about Lobo is that he's purely invested in his own self-interest. He's an anti-hero at best who usually functions as an adversary to Superman but is willing to team up if the mood strikes him. Based on the new trailer, it seems as though we may get both sides of Lobo in the upcoming film.
At one point, it looks as though he's gleefully taking out adversaries. But toward the end, Kara quickly grabs a spear before it harms Ruthye. It's then launched back toward someone who appears to be Lobo riding his Spacehog. Did Lobo throw that spear? Why else would Kara and Ruthye then feel the need to send him flying through the air and damage his precious space bike?
To be fair, it would be in line with Lobo's character for him to work with Kara and Ruthye for a little bit, only to turn heel later on. Perhaps Krem offers him a better deal or more money for trying to take them out. It would be a great way of showing all sides to Lobo so that he could function as a villain (or anti-hero) in a later DC film.