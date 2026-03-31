Milly Alcock Takes Flight As The DC Universe's Kara Zor-El In New Supergirl Trailer

The thing to remember about "Supergirl" is that the titular character is far edgier than her big blue boy scout cousin by design. Unlike Superman, who gets a rocket ride to Earth as a baby and enjoys a reasonably happy childhood in Kansas, Kara Zor-El's origin stories usually show her arriving to our Earth as a teenager. She's a more cynical character than Superman and falls closer to the antihero side of the map, which makes the gritty nature of her space-faring adventures understandable.

As DC Studios co-head James Gunn noted during a viewing party for the December 2025 teaser trailer, the unpolished antihero aspect is an integral part of the character. "So many times female superheroes are so perfect," Gunn said (via Variety). "She's not that at all. She's very imperfect, like male superheroes have been allowed to be for a while."

Supergirl's turbulent history offers ample opportunities for truly offbeat storytelling, and rolling out Jason Momoa's Lobo look in "Supergirl" also makes perfect sense, considering Supergirl's own rough-around-the-edges tendencies. Based on the new trailer, the movie will be a unique look into the life and times of a Kryptonian unlike any other.

"Supergirl" premieres in theaters on June 26, 2026.