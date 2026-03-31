Milly Alcock Takes Flight As The DC Universe's Kara Zor-El In New Supergirl Trailer
Ever since James Gunn's "Superman" set up the "Supergirl" movie and revealed that Supergirl's a party girl now, fans have been waiting to see precisely what sort of adventures the Milly Alcock version of Kara Zor-El would get up to. The teaser trailer for the movie dropped in December 2025, and it confirmed that not only would Krypto play a role in the movie, but the irreverent tone of Kara's appearance in the "Superman" movie would definitely carry over.
Directed by Craig Gillespie, "Supergirl" pairs the "House of the Dragon" star with talented folks like Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham. We'll also see Jason Momoa, who portrayed Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, and who now debuts as his new DC Universe character, the Czarnian bounty hunter Lobo. Now, the new trailer for "Supergirl" has landed, and it offers us new glimpses of things to come.
Supergirl's space adventures offer a touch of imperfection
The thing to remember about "Supergirl" is that the titular character is far edgier than her big blue boy scout cousin by design. Unlike Superman, who gets a rocket ride to Earth as a baby and enjoys a reasonably happy childhood in Kansas, Kara Zor-El's origin stories usually show her arriving to our Earth as a teenager. She's a more cynical character than Superman and falls closer to the antihero side of the map, which makes the gritty nature of her space-faring adventures understandable.
As DC Studios co-head James Gunn noted during a viewing party for the December 2025 teaser trailer, the unpolished antihero aspect is an integral part of the character. "So many times female superheroes are so perfect," Gunn said (via Variety). "She's not that at all. She's very imperfect, like male superheroes have been allowed to be for a while."
Supergirl's turbulent history offers ample opportunities for truly offbeat storytelling, and rolling out Jason Momoa's Lobo look in "Supergirl" also makes perfect sense, considering Supergirl's own rough-around-the-edges tendencies. Based on the new trailer, the movie will be a unique look into the life and times of a Kryptonian unlike any other.
"Supergirl" premieres in theaters on June 26, 2026.