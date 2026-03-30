The Only Recap You Need Before Euphoria Season 3

"Euphoria" Season 2 ended all the way back in February 2022, and in the intervening years, many of its stars have gone on to establish themselves as the talk of Tinseltown. Zendaya was already a bona fide movie star thanks to the likes of "The Greatest Showman" and Tom Holland's "Spider-Man" films, in which she plays Peter Parker's love interest MJ. She's become an even bigger star since, reprising the role of Chani in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" franchise and starring in the acclaimed tennis romance movie "Challengers."

Sydney Sweeney's (Cassie Howard) prominence has also been rising steadily thanks to films like "Anyone but You" and "The Housemaid," and Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs) has starred in several hit movies, working under Emerald Fennell in "Saltburn" and "Wuthering Heights" and playing The Creature in Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein." Hunter Schafer (Jules Vaughn) has been in multiple big films, including "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" and "Kinds of Kindness," and Colman Domingo (Ali Muhammed) has been nominated for two back-to-back best actor Oscars for "Rustin" and "Sing Sing."

Because many of these stars have appeared in high-profile roles that aren't nearly as dark as what "Euphoria" tasks them with, watching them slip back into their often uncomfortable characters for Season 3 could be jarring if you don't remember what they've been up to during the first two seasons. Looper's "Euphoria" recap video above is a handy reminder of what to expect before Season 3 of the show premieres on HBO on April 12, 2026.